Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week (3/25/2025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 6 of the 2025 season

Hagerty's Ryan Foscolo, right, congratulates teammate Max Murray Jr. as he crosses the plate in a recent game. Last week, Fuscolo went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI to guide the Huskies past Beachside, 14-4, in the 42 Challenge Tournament.
Hagerty's Ryan Foscolo, right, congratulates teammate Max Murray Jr. as he crosses the plate in a recent game. Last week, Fuscolo went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI to guide the Huskies past Beachside, 14-4, in the 42 Challenge Tournament.

Central Florida high school baseball players were a big hit over Spring Break, and then some.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played March 17-22, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for games played March 10-15, 2025: Winter Park OF/RHP Chase Carney

High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 30. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Alex Wise, INF/OF/RHP, Mount Dora Christian

Sophomore went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI to power the Bulldogs past Dr. Phillips, 15-5.

Michael Singer, UTIL, Horizon

Went 3-for-4 with a run scored and one RBI to lift the Hawks past Flagler Palm Coast, 9-7.

Ryan Foscolo, UTIL, Hagerty

Senior went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI to guide the Huskies past Beachside, 14-4, in the 42 Challenge Tournament.

Connor Fink, LHP, Windermere

Senior pitched a complete-game, three-hitter, striking out seven to lead the Wolverines past Hagerty, 4-2, in a battle of Central Florida powers.

Brody Vogel, 2B/SS/OF, Viera

Super sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI to guide the Hawks past Oviedo, 15-5, in the 42 Challenge Tournament.

Tyler Pierre, INF, Lake Minneola

Senior went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored, and four RBI to lift the Hawks past East Ridge, 15-0.

Diego Diaz, INF/RHP, Dr. Phillips

Junior smacked three hits, scored three runs and drove in two runs to power the Panthers past University High (Orange City), 13-12, in the Florida League High School Invitational in Sanford.

Sebastian Hurtado, C/3B/1B, Timber Creek

Senior went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI to lead the Wolves past IMG Academy Silver, 8-7, in the Florida League High School Invitational.

Danati Fronduto, OF, Montverde Academy

Senior went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI to lift the Eagles past Lake Highland Prep, 6-4.

Jace Romans, INF, Vero Beach

Senior went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI to power the Indians past Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 9-6.

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school boys baseball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Published
Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

