Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week (3/25/2025)
Central Florida high school baseball players were a big hit over Spring Break, and then some.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played March 17-22, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played March 10-15, 2025: Winter Park OF/RHP Chase Carney
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 30. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Alex Wise, INF/OF/RHP, Mount Dora Christian
Sophomore went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI to power the Bulldogs past Dr. Phillips, 15-5.
Michael Singer, UTIL, Horizon
Went 3-for-4 with a run scored and one RBI to lift the Hawks past Flagler Palm Coast, 9-7.
Ryan Foscolo, UTIL, Hagerty
Senior went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI to guide the Huskies past Beachside, 14-4, in the 42 Challenge Tournament.
Connor Fink, LHP, Windermere
Senior pitched a complete-game, three-hitter, striking out seven to lead the Wolverines past Hagerty, 4-2, in a battle of Central Florida powers.
Brody Vogel, 2B/SS/OF, Viera
Super sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI to guide the Hawks past Oviedo, 15-5, in the 42 Challenge Tournament.
Tyler Pierre, INF, Lake Minneola
Senior went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored, and four RBI to lift the Hawks past East Ridge, 15-0.
Diego Diaz, INF/RHP, Dr. Phillips
Junior smacked three hits, scored three runs and drove in two runs to power the Panthers past University High (Orange City), 13-12, in the Florida League High School Invitational in Sanford.
Sebastian Hurtado, C/3B/1B, Timber Creek
Senior went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI to lead the Wolves past IMG Academy Silver, 8-7, in the Florida League High School Invitational.
Danati Fronduto, OF, Montverde Academy
Senior went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI to lift the Eagles past Lake Highland Prep, 6-4.
Jace Romans, INF, Vero Beach
Senior went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI to power the Indians past Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 9-6.
