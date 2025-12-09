West Broward's Stadium Quest Reaches State Final
The West Broward Bobcats hunt for their first state title against the reigning champion, the West Boca Raton Bulls. The teams face off in a high-stakes showdown for the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 6A state championship on Friday at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium.
The Class 6A state championship provides a definitive test for the Bobcats (12-2), capping the fastest ascent to Florida’s elite ranks. Under head coach Brian McCartney, West Broward transformed from a nine-win club two seasons ago into a 12-win powerhouse, making its first appearance in a state final.
West Boca Raton (12-2) seeks to cement back-to-back championships. The Bulls’ top-ranked defense allowed a stingy 7.4 points per game this season.
A victory would secure the trophy and instantly transform the future of the determined public West Broward program, a public school team from Pembroke Pines that plays without a permanent home stadium.

McCartney Forges Program from the Ashes
West Broward’s rise culminates a four-year stretch under McCartney, who inherited a program accustomed to sub-.500 records and first-round playoff exits. He transformed the culture by demanding precise execution, leading the team to four consecutive District 15 titles before this historic berth in the state final.
The roster now features elite talent that attracts attention from major college programs. Senior wide receiver Joshua Moore, a University of Miami signee, possesses speed that forces defenses to commit extra coverage.
Senior cornerback Shmar Akande, a Toledo University signee, leads a secondary that has become essential in the playoffs. Both commitments serve as evidence of the program’s elevated recruiting status.
Senior running back Daquan Adderley spearheads the West Broward offense. The high-impact transfer leads the team with 12 total touchdowns. He poses the primary ground threat, averaging 75 rushing yards per game. Adderley contributes as a receiver, making him a dual-threat weapon.
Defensively, the West Broward core relies on disruption. Senior defensive end Jason “Bam” Farfan leads the team with 22 sacks this season, ranking among state leaders. Farfan creates a constant liability for opposing offensive lines.
Sophomore linebacker Tyler Tindel supports Farfan, preventing opponents from extending critical drives with his secure tackling. Tindel recorded 12 stops in the state semifinal.
Forged by the 0-2 Start
West Broward started the season 0-2, a start McCartney strategically orchestrated. He scheduled early-season games against nationally ranked programs to prepare the team for the speed and execution demanded by the state playoffs. This deliberate strategy led to the team’s current 12-game winning streak.
West Broward opened its season with a 38-13 home loss to Corner Canyon. The game was largely one-sided, though the Bobcats scored 13 points in the third quarter. Canyon’s dominant defense recorded three interceptions, stifling West Broward’s passing game.
The Bobcats then traveled to Georgia and fell 32-13 to Camden County. Mincy threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns, but the offense struggled to establish a consistent ground game.
The strategy, though costly on the scoreboard, paid immediate dividends. West Broward built its subsequent 12-game winning streak on overwhelming offensive production. The offense found its rhythm during the regular season, averaging over 40 points per game.
Meanwhile, the defense posted four shutouts, including dominant wins over Everglades (55-0) and Dr. Krop (49-0). The battle-tested and resilient Bobcats peaked in execution, blending precise scoring power with defensive pressure entering the postseason.
West Broward secured a crucial 30-27 road victory over Southridge in the regional final. Farfan contributed multiple sacks to seal the result in the final minutes.
The Bobcats continued their run in the state semifinal, snapping Buchholz’s 11-game winning streak with a 24-17 victory. West Broward’s defense generated essential momentum with three interceptions.
The offense delivered the decisive play in the fourth quarter when Mincy hit wide receiver A’mir Sears for a 94-yard touchdown pass. Executed from the shadow of their own end zone with a little more than 5 minutes remaining, the score effectively sealed the game and confirmed the Bobcats thrive under pressure.
The Tactical Conflict
West Boca Raton presents a clash of identities and a critical tactical conflict in the state final. The Bulls’ disciplined defense controls the line of scrimmage and rarely allows teams to sustain drives. The Bobcats must counter this defense with superior speed and flawless execution.
West Broward’s offensive line faces its stiffest assignment, needing to create space for Adderley and provide Mincy time to deliver. Moore’s elite speed is the key tactical advantage for the Bobcats.
West Broward must successfully isolate Moore to generate the three to four explosive plays required to puncture the Bulls’ defensive shell. If the ground game stalls, the Bobcats risk predictable passing downs, exactly where West Boca Raton’s defense can capitalize.
The Bobcats’ defense must neutralize the Bulls’ offense, led by senior running back Javian Mallory, a Miami signee with 18 total touchdowns and an average of 94.6 rushing yards per game.
Pressure from Farfan is non-negotiable. He must consistently disrupt West Boca Raton’s timing and force Mallory and the offense into difficult down-and-distance situations. Akande must execute flawlessly in man coverage. The Bobcats understand they must win the turnover battle to secure the upset.
Playing for Home and History
A state championship victory would fundamentally redefine West Broward’s place in Florida high school football.
The title would instantly elevate West Broward’s status from a developing contender to an established state powerhouse. The trophy would serve as a powerful recruiting tool, ensuring continued attention from college programs and attracting top local talent who previously transferred to established schools.
For a school that is forced to play its “home” games at rival venues, the championship trophy is a crucial factor in the ongoing effort to fund and build a dedicated on-campus stadium. A state title would galvanize community and donor support, providing the financial momentum needed to secure the necessary funds.
The victory would give the community a symbol of athletic excellence to rally around, ensuring the Bobcats finally secure a home field worthy of championship status.
The Florida Class 6A State Championship football game is set for Friday, Dec. 12, at 12:30 p.m. ET at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium (Florida International University Stadium) in Miami, Florida.
How to Watch the FHSAA 6A State Championship football live stream
Matchup: West Broward (12-2) vs. West Boca Raton (12-2)
When: 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday, December 12,
Where: South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium | Florida International University campus
You can watch the official live stream of the game on the NFHS Network or check the SBLive App for live score updates:
Available on the App Store for iPhone and Google Play for Android users
