Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week (4/21/2025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 10 of the 2025 season

Jeff Gardenour

Hagerty's Max Murray Jr. takes a swing at a pitch in a game against Lake Mary. Last week, he struck out six and scattered five hits to pick up the complete game win and went 2-for-3 with one RBI at the plate to power the Huskies past Timber Creek, 6-1, in the Class 7A, District 3 championship game. / Acovan Schild
Hagerty's Max Murray Jr. takes a swing at a pitch in a game against Lake Mary. Last week, he struck out six and scattered five hits to pick up the complete game win and went 2-for-3 with one RBI at the plate to power the Huskies past Timber Creek, 6-1, in the Class 7A, District 3 championship game. / Acovan Schild

Central Florida high school baseball players were a big hit last week in district tournaments.

With district champions earning automatic regional playoff berths and others fighting for at-large spots, schools in multiple counties stepped to the plate in impressive fashion. We nominated 10 athletes for games played April 14-19, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for games played April 7-12, 2025: Winter Springs UTIL Alex Dameron

High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, April 27. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Tyler Arafet, P/1B, The First Academy (Orlando)

Talented 6-foot-6 junior allowed just one hit through four innings, striking out three, to pick up the win in an 11-1 victory against Montverde Academy in the Class 2A, District 5 championship game.

Lucas Badalato, 1B, Spruce Creek

Senior went 3-for-4 with five RBI to guide the Hawks past DeLand, 9-2, in the Class 7A, District 2 title game.

Max Murray Jr., P, Hagerty

Struck out six and scattered five hits to pick up the complete game win and went 2-for-3 with one RBI at the plate to power the Huskies past Timber Creek, 6-1, in the Class 7A, District 3 championship game.

Xavier Roman, 3B/RHP, Windermere

Super sophomore went 2-for-3 with a run scored and one RBI and scattered five hits and struck out four to pick up the complete game win in a 5-1 Class 7A, District 5 championship game victory against Olympia.

Angel Medina, 3B/1B/RHP, Harmony

Junior went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, two runs scored and six RBI to steer the Longhorns past Lake Nona, 15-6, in the Class 7A, District 9 championship game.

Orlando Martinez, UTIL, Oviedo

Junior went 2-for-4 with a triple and one run scored to power the Lions to a 2-0 10-inning upset victory against East River in the Class 6A, District 4 championship game.

Xavier Rodriguez, UTIL, Winter Springs

Junior went 3-for-3 with one run scored and two RBI to lead the Bears past Deltona, 8-4, in the Class 5A, District 6 championship game.

Nate Bailey, OF/P, Merritt Island

Senior went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI to steer the Mustangs past Eau Gallie, 12-1, in six innings in the Class 4A, District 13 championship game.

Zak Al-Arashi, OF, Viera

Super sophomore went 4-for-4 with one run scored and one RBI to guide the Hawks past Melbourne, 4-3, in the Class 6A, District 7 championship game.

Sebastian Dimitroff, RHP/UTIL, Vero Beach

Junior struck out nine and allowed just three hits in six innings to pick up the win in a 3-2 Class 7A, District 10 championship victory against Centennial.

Published
