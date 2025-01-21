Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (1/21/2025)
January temperatures may be chilly in Central Florida, but high school boys’ basketball players remain red-hot on the hardwood.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 27 athletes from games played Jan. 13-18, 2025, for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for Jan. 6-11, 2025: Foundation Academy PG Alex Nichols.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Isaac Manlove, SG/W, City of Life Christian
Junior poured in 30 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Warriors past Indian Rocks Christian (Largo), 73-56.
Mikey Madueme, SF, Lake Highland Prep
The 6-foot-4 junior exploded for 23 points and eight rebounds to march the Highlanders past Central Florida Christian Academy, 61-45. Earlier, he had 20 points, including the game-winning basket with 2 seconds left, and 13 rebounds for a double-double in a 57-55 victory against Lake Howell.
Isaac Buckley, W/F, Lake Howell
Junior scored 30 points in a loss to Lake Highland Prep.
Jahi Bowden, SF, Apopka
Senior pumped in 25 points to propel the Blue Darters past Haines City, 75-48.
Jordan Isaac, SG/SF/PF, Kissimmee Osceola
The 6-4 senior scored 22 points to lead the Kowboys past St. Cloud, 62-57, in the Orange Belt Conference championship game. Earlier, he had 23 points in a 74-50 victory against Harmony.
Ivan Ramos, G, Harmony
Senior pumped in 20 points to guide the Longhorns past Kissimmee Gateway, 65-46, in the third-place game of the Orange Belt Conference Tournament.
Cameron Bryant, SF/SG/PG Oviedo
The 6-foot-6 senior exploded for 22 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double to power the Lions past Lake Howell, 66-44.
Jamier Jones, F, Oak Ridge
The 6-6 senior poured in 25 points to lead the Pioneers past Christ the King of New York City, 76-65, in a semifinal game of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in Springfield, Mo. He also had 27 points in a 78-62 win against Parkview (Mo.).
Sean Owens, PG, Windermere High
Senior exploded for 23 points to lead the Wolverines past crosstown rival Windermere Prep, 69-57.
Jack Kaley, SG, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)
The 6-3 senior pumped in 22 points to lead the Eagles past Holy Trinity Episcopal, 74-44.
Will Ryan, G, Winter Park
Junior poured in 25 points to power the Wildcats past Lake Nona, 58-31.
Kyle Bailey, F, University High School (Orlando)
The 6-9 junior erupted for 24 points, including six 3-pointers, to guide the Cougars past Dr. Phillips, 72-55. Earlier, he had 22 points, including 11 of 14 from the free-throw line, in a 68-62 win against Boone.
Riley Michels, F/SF/SG, Foundation Academy
The 6-6 senior recorded 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks to lead the Lions past Bishop Moore, 58-52.
Daniel Stringer, G, Winter Springs
Talented junior poured in 25 points and added four rebounds, two assists and two steals to power the Bears past Port Orange Atlantic, 59-53.
Sebastian Rivera, G, Southland Christian (Kissimmee)
Super sophomore exploded for 38 points, including six 3-pointers, and added six rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in a 75-61 victory against DME Academy Gold (Daytona Beach).
Bishop Wenze, W, Olympia
The 6-7 sophomore erupted for 18 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double and added two assists and three blocks to guide the Titans past Lake Minneola, 45-41.
Gian-Paul Anderson, PG, East River
Senior poured in 21 point to lead the Falcons past Innovation, 66-30.
Alex Nichols, POS, Foundation Academy
Super sophomore continued his sensational play with 33 points, including six 3-pointers, and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added eight assists and three steals in a 92-84 win against Bridge to Independence.
Jaydan Jeantinord, G, Bridge to Independence
Sophomore exploded for 30 points and 18 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists and five steals in a loss to Foundation Academy.
Micah Taber, SF, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)
The 6-8 senior poured in 20 points and made three blocks to guide the Eagles past West Orange, 76-52.
Khaliel Caldwell, G, Legacy Charter
Senior scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and added four rebounds and three assists in a 74-59 victory against Mount Dora Christian.
Sylus Cory, F/G, Harmony
Senior poured in 24 points to propel the Longhorns past Poinciana, 65-54, in an Osceola County showdown.
Jonathan Powell, SG, Father Lopez
Senior recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists and added eight rebounds and two steals to lead the Green Wave past Deltona, 83-62.
Kade Manley, G, Mainland
Super sophomore went wild with 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and added four rebounds, three assists and two steals to guide the Buccaneers past Colonial, 58-43.
Conlan Oakley, W/F, Rockledge
Junior tallied 22 points, seven rebounds, and five assists to march the Raiders past Titusville, 56-51.
K’dnce Cataldo, PG/SG, Satellite
The junior combo guard recorded 32 points, including three 3-pointers, and added four rebounds, four assists and four steals to guide the Scorpions past Brevard Christian, 90-64.
Cody Simmonds, UT, St. Edward’s (Vero Beach)
Junior erupted for 24 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added four assists, three steals and three blocks to power the Pirates past St. Petersburg Catholic, 67-53.
