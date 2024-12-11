High School

Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (12/11/2024)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 3 of the 2024-25 season

London Hatch poured in 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double to lead Dr. Phillips past state power Orlando Christian Prep, 70-64, in overtime of the Winter Park Rotary Tip-off Classic fifth-place game.
Central Florida high school boys basketball teams are picking up their stride now as the 2024-25 season hits mid-December.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 20 athletes from games played Dec. 2-7, 2024, for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for Nov. 25-30, 2024: Edgewater PG/SG Darius Washington III

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

London Hatch, SG/SF, Dr. Phillips

The 6-foot-3 junior poured in 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double to lead the Panthers past state power Orlando Christian Prep, 70-64, in overtime of the Winter Park Rotary Tip-off Classic fifth-place game.

Luke McCrimmon, SG/PG, Kissimmee Osceola

Talented junior had 23 points, three rebounds and four assists to lead the Kowboys past Daytona Mainland, 80-64, in the Winter Park Rotary Tip-off Classic third-place game.

Kade Manley, PG/SG, Mainland

Super sophomore pumped in 29 points in an 80-64 loss to Kissimmee Osceola.

Tavis Bonjean, PG/SG, Edgewater

Junior scored 15 points to guide the Eagles past Winter Park, 59-44, in the Winter Park Rotary Tip-off Classic championship game.

CJ Ingram II, G, Montverde Academy

The 6-6 senior and Florida commit racked up 15 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double to guide the national power Eagles (5-0) past Long Island Lutheran, 65-59.

Mark Dadlani, SF/SG, Bishop Moore

The 6-5 sophomore scored 20 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter, in a 60-54 loss to Jacksonville Providence School in the Orlando Health Hoopfest.

TJ Drain, PF, Windermere High

The 6-8 senior recorded 14 points, nine rebounds and six blocks to lead the Wolverines past Gateway Charter, 74-41, in the Orlando Health Hoopfest.

Brandon Bass, SG, Windermere Prep

The 6-5 junior continued his torrid play with 24 points in a 74-64 victory against Bartow in the Orlando Health Hoopfest.

Nick Blake, SG, Olympia

Senior poured in 16 points, including five 3-pointers, and grabbed three rebounds to march the Titans past Jacksonville Episcopal, 55-51, in the Orlando Health Hoopfest.

Jalen Brown, PG/SG, Leesburg

Senior scored 20 points to speed the Yellow Jackets past Jones, 64-44, in the Breast Cancer Awareness Classic.

RJ Ingram, PG/SG, Lake Highland Prep

Junior recorded 16 points and five assists in a 60-55 loss to The Rock National in the Breast Cancer Awareness Classic.

Jalen Reece, G, Oak Ridge

Senior pumped in 22 points and dished out 10 assists for a double-double to lead the state power Pioneers past Evans, 85-80, in the Breast Cancer Awareness Classic.

Zay Mosley, F, Oak Ridge

The 6-7 senior recorded 21 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double against Evans.

Arosco “Tre” Dubois, SG, Evans

Senior dropped 23 points on Oak Ridge in a narrow loss.

Owen Ceynowa, G, Lake Mary

Junior scored 15 points to charge the Rams past Apopka, 47-44.

Justin Suarez, PG/SG, DeLand

Super senior racked up 24 points, including four 3-pointers, and added five rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead the Bulldogs past Flagler Palm Coast, 56-55.

Kadin Pierce-Flores, PG, Pine Ridge

Fantastic freshman poured in 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds, four assists and two steals to power the Panthers past crosstown rival Deltona, 76-53.

Jaheem Curry, SG/SF, Pine Ridge

Junior tallied 20 points, two steals and two blocks against Deltona.

Tyler McKnight, SG/PG, New Smyrna Beach

Talented junior recorded 22 points, four rebounds and two assists to lead the Barracudas past West Shore, 64-57.

Conlan Oakley, W/F, Rockledge

Talented junior tallied a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds and added three assists and two steals to lead the Raiders past Vero Beach, 56-51.

Published
