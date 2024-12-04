High School

Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (12/4/2024)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 2 of the 2024-25 season

Jeff Gardenour

Darius Washington III scored 19 points to help Edgewater defeat Strahan, 69-48, last week.
Darius Washington III scored 19 points to help Edgewater defeat Strahan, 69-48, last week. / Photo Courtesy of Darius Washington III

Central Florida high school boys basketball teams last week lit up the scoreboard and then some.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 20 athletes from games played Nov. 25-30, 2024, for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for Nov. 18-23, 2024: Pine Ridge PG Kadin Pierce-Flores.

High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Jude Angervil, F, Apopka

The 6-foot-5 senior blocked a shot with 3.4 seconds left to help the Blue Darters edge Lake Howell, 49-48, in the Metro v Florida Challenge. He finished with 12 points.

Isaac Buckley, W/SF/F, Lake Howell

The 6-5 junior dropped 19 points on Apopka in a close loss.

Sean Owens, PG, Windermere

The 6-2 senior exploded for 21 of his 24 points in the first half to propel the Wolverines past Viera, 79-52, in the Metro v Florida Challenge.

Alex Nichols, G, Foundation Academy

Super sophomore scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to power the Lions past Dr. Phillips, 58-50, in the Metro v Florida Challenge.

London Hatch, SG/SF, Dr. Phillips

Talented 6-3 junior recorded a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds against Foundation Academy.

Lomar Sparrow, UT, Eustis

Senior dropped 17 points and had six rebounds and four assists to guide the Panthers past Ocoee, 62-48, in the Metro v Florida Challenge.

Kenyan Holmes, UT, Jones

The 6-4 senior scored 22 points in an 81-74 loss to state power Bartow, and netted 18 points in a 43-38 victory against state power Orlando Christian Prep.

Jermichael Johnson, W, Apopka

The 6-3 senior poured in 19 points to lead the Blue Darters past Seminole, 65-59.

Robert Oskarsson, G, Lake Highland Prep

Junior recorded 18 points and five rebounds to march the Highlanders past Wekiva, 59-32, in the Metro v Florida Challenge.

Jalen Reece, G, Oak Ridge

Star senior pumped in 28 points to propel the Pioneers past Oviedo, 73-57.

Cameron Bryant, SF/SG/PG, Oviedo

The towering 6-7 senior racked up a game-high 28 points in a loss to state power Oak Ridge.

Julian DeClou, UT, Central Florida Christian

The 6-4 junior led the way in a 59-46 win against Legacy Charter with a game-high 18 points. He scored 19 points earlier in a 65-44 win against Holy Trinity.

Derrick Flowers, PG, Holy Trinity Episcopal

Sophomore pumped in 21 points to power the Tigers past Ocoee, 52-50.

Darius Washington III, PG/SG/SF, Edgewater

The 6-3 senior erupted for 19 points to help the Eagles fly past Stranahan, 69-48.

Antonio Pollard, PG, Evans

Talented senior scored 20 points to march the Trojans past North Tampa Christian Academy, 68-65.

Kwame Poke, Jr., SF, Mount Dora Christian

Sophomore netted 18 points and added two steals to power the Bulldogs past Wildwood, 67-65.

Kayden Allen, W, Montverde Academy

The 6-6 junior erupted for 20 points to guide the national power Eagles past Wasatch Academy of Mount Pleasant, Utah, 77-47, in the 5 for the Flight National Hoopfest in Utah.

Xavier Cerrud, G, Deltona

Talented junior recorded 24 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals to power the Wolves past Palm Bay, 77-70.

Jonathan Powell, SG, Father Lopez

Erupted for 29 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists to guide the Green Wave past Cocoa Beach, 75-61.

DJ Scott, G/F, Rockledge

Sophomore recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists, three steals and two blocks to lead the Raiders past Boca Raton Olympic Heights, 69-56.

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/Florida