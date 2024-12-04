Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (12/4/2024)
Central Florida high school boys basketball teams last week lit up the scoreboard and then some.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 20 athletes from games played Nov. 25-30, 2024, for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for Nov. 18-23, 2024: Pine Ridge PG Kadin Pierce-Flores.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Jude Angervil, F, Apopka
The 6-foot-5 senior blocked a shot with 3.4 seconds left to help the Blue Darters edge Lake Howell, 49-48, in the Metro v Florida Challenge. He finished with 12 points.
Isaac Buckley, W/SF/F, Lake Howell
The 6-5 junior dropped 19 points on Apopka in a close loss.
Sean Owens, PG, Windermere
The 6-2 senior exploded for 21 of his 24 points in the first half to propel the Wolverines past Viera, 79-52, in the Metro v Florida Challenge.
Alex Nichols, G, Foundation Academy
Super sophomore scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to power the Lions past Dr. Phillips, 58-50, in the Metro v Florida Challenge.
London Hatch, SG/SF, Dr. Phillips
Talented 6-3 junior recorded a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds against Foundation Academy.
Lomar Sparrow, UT, Eustis
Senior dropped 17 points and had six rebounds and four assists to guide the Panthers past Ocoee, 62-48, in the Metro v Florida Challenge.
Kenyan Holmes, UT, Jones
The 6-4 senior scored 22 points in an 81-74 loss to state power Bartow, and netted 18 points in a 43-38 victory against state power Orlando Christian Prep.
Jermichael Johnson, W, Apopka
The 6-3 senior poured in 19 points to lead the Blue Darters past Seminole, 65-59.
Robert Oskarsson, G, Lake Highland Prep
Junior recorded 18 points and five rebounds to march the Highlanders past Wekiva, 59-32, in the Metro v Florida Challenge.
Jalen Reece, G, Oak Ridge
Star senior pumped in 28 points to propel the Pioneers past Oviedo, 73-57.
Cameron Bryant, SF/SG/PG, Oviedo
The towering 6-7 senior racked up a game-high 28 points in a loss to state power Oak Ridge.
Julian DeClou, UT, Central Florida Christian
The 6-4 junior led the way in a 59-46 win against Legacy Charter with a game-high 18 points. He scored 19 points earlier in a 65-44 win against Holy Trinity.
Derrick Flowers, PG, Holy Trinity Episcopal
Sophomore pumped in 21 points to power the Tigers past Ocoee, 52-50.
Darius Washington III, PG/SG/SF, Edgewater
The 6-3 senior erupted for 19 points to help the Eagles fly past Stranahan, 69-48.
Antonio Pollard, PG, Evans
Talented senior scored 20 points to march the Trojans past North Tampa Christian Academy, 68-65.
Kwame Poke, Jr., SF, Mount Dora Christian
Sophomore netted 18 points and added two steals to power the Bulldogs past Wildwood, 67-65.
Kayden Allen, W, Montverde Academy
The 6-6 junior erupted for 20 points to guide the national power Eagles past Wasatch Academy of Mount Pleasant, Utah, 77-47, in the 5 for the Flight National Hoopfest in Utah.
Xavier Cerrud, G, Deltona
Talented junior recorded 24 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals to power the Wolves past Palm Bay, 77-70.
Jonathan Powell, SG, Father Lopez
Erupted for 29 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists to guide the Green Wave past Cocoa Beach, 75-61.
DJ Scott, G/F, Rockledge
Sophomore recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists, three steals and two blocks to lead the Raiders past Boca Raton Olympic Heights, 69-56.