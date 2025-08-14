Five-Star Small Forward Kayden Allen Transfers to Long Island Lutheran for His Senior Season
High school basketball transfers have flowed at a frantic pace this summer, and especially this week at New York's Long Island Lutheran.
Kayden Allen Becomes the Fourth High Profile Transfer for LuHi This Week
Allen is leaving Zephyrhills Christian, where he just arrived, and will now play his upcoming senior season at Long Island Lutheran, which is part of the Nike EYBL Scholastic this season, according to MADE Hoops' Brian Reichert.
Allen Is Switching Schools For A Second Time This Summer
Allen becomes the fourth player to transfer to Long Island Lutheran over the last couple of days, joining four-star junior point guard Jamaal McKnight, four-star senior power forward TJ Crumble, and junior small forward Christian Proctor.
In May, Allen announced he was leaving Montverde Academy to attend Zephyrhills Christian but is departing before ever suiting up for the Warriors.
Allen Had An Impressive Summer On The Nike EYBL Circuit
During the Grassroots Circuit, Allen played for Team Thad, which is part of the Nike EYBL Circuit, where he averaged 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 43.5% from the field. Allen was a great addition where he was playing alongside four-star senior shooting guard Tarris Bouie and four-star junior combo guard LJ Smith. Allen was previously playing for Team Loaded on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit before making the switch to Team Thad back in the spring.
Allen Had Impressive Junior Season at Montverde Academy
The 6-foot-6 small forward is coming off a junior season where he averaged 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for the Eagles who reached the Chipotle Nationals Play-in Tournament where they were the No. 7 seed before having their season come to an end in the hands of the Chipotle National runner-up Dynamic Prep Bearcats back on April 2.
Allen Recently Narrowed Down His Top Schools to Seven
Last month, Allen revealed his top seven schools where he will choose between the following schools: California, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and UCF. Allen is rated as the No. 48 overall player in the nation, the No. 21 small forward, and the No. 10 overall ranked player in the state of Florida for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Allen Has Four Upcoming Official Visits Scheduled This Fall
Allen is still scheduled to make three official visits this fall, where he will visit Cincinnati (August 23), California (September 6), and Georgia Tech (September 13). Allen is also scheduled to take an official visit to Ole Miss on September 27th
Long Island Lutheran Have Big Expectations This Season
The Long Island Lutheran Crusaders finished the 2024-2025 season with a 22-7 record and appeared in the Chipotle Nationals as a 3-seed before having their season come to an end against Prolific Prep in an overtime thriller back on April 3. The Crusaders retain five-star senior combo guard Dylan Mingo, four-star senior power forward MJ Madison, and five-star junior small forward Moussa Kamissoko.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App