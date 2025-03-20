Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Flag Football Player of the Week? (3/19/2025)
Central Florida high school flag football players continue to put up impressive numbers as the 2025 season winds into late March.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated nine athletes from games played March 10-15, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Flag Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played March 3-8, 2025: Mainland QB Zariyah Ezell
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 23. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Vote: Central Florida High School Flag Football Player of the Week (3/20/2024)
Kyla Tometi, QB, Timber Creek
Junior threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to guide the Wolves past Boone, 19-0.
Fabi Kreubel, QB, Horizon
Super sophomore passed for 113 yards and four TDs to lead the Hawks past Apopka, 25-19, in a battle of unbeaten Orange County teams.
Addison Riley, WR/DB, East River
Sophomore caught six passes for 77 yards and three TDs to guide the Falcons past Lake Buena Vista, 36-0.
Gabby Diaz, QB/RB/S, Hagerty
Senior rushed nine times for 62 yards and two TDs and caught two passes for 16 yards to power the Huskies past Crooms Academy, 31-0.
Rylie Messenger, ATH, Lake Howell
Senior made five tackles and an interception, and caught two passes for 15 yards to guide the Silver Hawks past Lake Brantley, 31-6.
Priscilla Rodriguez, ATH, St. Cloud
Senior scored two TDs and made three interceptions to power the Bulldogs past Kissimmee Liberty, 28-0.
Isabel Meadows, WR/QB/S, Celebration
Talented junior completed 16 of 24 passes for 197 yards and four TDs to guide the Storm past Tohopekaliga, 40-0.
Taylor Vance, WR/DB, New Smyrna Beach
Senior caught 11 passes for 108 yards and one TD and made two tackles to propel the Barracudas past Seabreeze, 26-6.
Emani McCaskill, ATH, Spruce Creek
Super sophomore made a whopping nine tackles and two interceptions to guide the Hawks past Fort Pierce Central, 13-0.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Downloac Android App
--- Follow Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com