Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Flag Football Player of the Week? (4/1/2025)
Most Central Florida high school flag football teams took off for spring break in mid-March, but they wasted no time last week in their comeback on the gridiron.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes from games played March 24-29, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Flag Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played March 10-15, 2025: St. Cloud ATH Priscilla Rodriguez
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., PT Sunday, April 6th. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Reese Sanderson, QB, Oviedo
Talented junior completed 18 of 22 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns and rushed six times for 25 yards and a score to power the Lions past Lake Howell, 27-7, in a Seminole County showdown.
Laina Difebbo, ATH, Timber Creek
Junior threw three TD passes to lead the Wolves past Windermere, 19-0.
Amirah Newton, ATH, East Ridge
Junior made a whopping nine tackles and two sacks to march the Knights past Leesburg, 20-0, in a Lake County game.
Greta Carlson, QB/ATH, Pine Ridge
Star senior passed for 33 yards and a TD, rushed for 23 yards, and made seven tackles to power the Panthers past Flagler Palm Coast, 21-6.
Denise Bellot, QB/S, Winter Park
Senior went wild for the Wildcats, completing 30 of 40 passes for 560 yards and three TDs, and rushing eight times for 135 yards and two scores in a 39-0 victory against Lake Nona.
Chloe Waldo, ATH, Spruce Creek
Junior caught eight passes for 200 yards and three TDs and rushed three times for 15 yards to guide the Hawks past Atlantic, 27-7, in a Volusia County battle.
Kumari Wright, QB/WR/DB, Lake Minneola
Junior rushed seven times for 80 yards and three TDs and passed for 65 yards to lead the Hawks past Leesburg, 26-6.
Jhenelle Francis, QB, Apopka
Senior passed for 139 yards and one TD and rushed 12 times for 296 yards and two scores to propel the Blue Darters past crosstown rival Wekiva, 19-0.
Nyree James, ATH, Horizon
Senior made two interceptions and caught two passes for 10 yards to lead the Hawks past Ocoee, 12-6.
Miranda Roubach, WR/LB, New Smyrna Beach
Sophomore made four tackles and two interceptions and scored a TD to propel the Barracudas past Mainland, 19-6, in a Volusia County game.
