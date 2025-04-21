Vote: Who is the Central Florida high school flag football Player of the Week? (4/21/2025)
Central Florida high school flag football teams last week turned in some highlight-reel performances in their quest for a state playoff berth.
Teams that won district tournaments clinched automatic playoff berths. At-large qualifiers make up the rest of the field.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes from games played April 14-19, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Flag Football Player of the Week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, April 27. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Jhenelle Francis, QB, Apopka
Star senior passed for 83 yards and a touchdown and rushed nine times for 109 yards and four scores to speed the Blue Darters past Lake Brantley, 34-0, in the semifinals of the Class 4A, District 3 tournament. She helped lead Apopka past Ocoee, 28-27, in three overtimes in the final.
Fabi Kreubel, QB, Horizon
Super sophomore completed 19 of 27 passes for 261 yards and four TDs to guide the Hawks past Windermere, 32-0, in the Class 4A, District 5 semifinals. Horizon clinched a playoff berth as an at-large qualifier.
Martha “Smalls” Edwards, QB, Harmony
The fourth-year starter passed for more than 200 yards and three TDs to steer the Longhorns past Celebration, 26-6, for the Class 4A, District 10 championship.
Arianna Patterson, LB/DB/RB, Celebration
Senior made four tackles and two interceptions to guide the Storm past St. Cloud, 19-0, in the Class 4A, District 10 semifinals and clinch a playoff berth as an at-large qualifier.
Lily Dodge, ATH, Timber Creek
Super senior caught a 17-yard TD pass, rushed for 40 yards, and made a whopping 10 tackles to power the Wolves past Colonial, 13-6, for the Class 4A, District 4 championship.
Ansley Devos, ATH, Oviedo
Senior completed 18 of 29 passes for 172 yards and one TD, and rushed for 15 yards and two scores to lead the Lions past Lake Howell, 20-12, for the Class 3A, District 4 title.
Vail Gallagher, ATH, Lake Howell
Sophomore rushed 13 times for 150 yards and two TDs, passed for 25 yards and made two tackles to guide the Silverhawks past Mainland, 18-0, in the semifinals of the Class 3A, District 4 tournament.
Kaelyn Stubbs, ATH, Kissimmee Gateway
Junior made a pick-6 to ice the Panthers’ 25-0 victory against Brandon in the Class 2A, District 10 championship game.
Rani Gupta, QB, Seabreeze
Super sophomore passed for 30 yards and rushed for six times for 20 yards and the game-winning TD in a 7-6 triple-overtime victory against New Smyrna Beach in the Class 2A, District 7 semifinals.
Iliana Dorvilus, WR/QB, Colonial
Stellar sophomore completed 6 of 8 passes for one TD and ran five times for 50 yards and another score to power the Grenadiers past Winter Park, 12-7, in the Class 4A, District 4 semifinals.
