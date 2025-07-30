Vote: Who is The Central Florida High School Football Preseason Player of the Year for 2025?
When it comes to high school football, Central Florida athletes rank among the best in the nation, a tradition that should continue in 2025.
A whopping 14 area players rank in the ESPN Top 300’s 2026 and 2027 classes, and dozens more are on the radar of major college programs across the country.
We took a look at athletes in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Lake) and nominated 16 for Central Florida High School Football Preseason Player of the Year for 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Football Preseason Player of the Year.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 17. The winner will be announced online.
Izayia Williams, LB, Tavares
This Under Armour All-American is an absolute terror on the field. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior made a whopping 125 tackles, 75 solo, 15 tackles for loss, and four sacks for the Bulldogs in 2024. He is committed to Ole Miss.
Micah Smith, OT, Vero Beach
One of the nation’s top linemen (6-6, 320) brings a powerful presence to the Indians’ offense. He is headed to UCLA.
Dereon Coleman, QB, Jones
This nifty signal-caller and Miami commit led the Tigers all the way to the Class 4A state championship game last year. He is looking for more this season after passing for 3,412 yards and 28 TDs with only four interceptions, and rushing for 455 yards and four scores. In the Class 4A title game against powerhouse American Heritage Plantation, he rushed for 128 yards and three TDs and passed for 143 yards in a 40-31 loss.
Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary
Tremendous pocket passer (6-4, 220) has been on a lot of people’s radar for years. The Notre Dame commit led the Rams to the Class 7A state title game last season, passing for a whopping 3,024 yards and 37 touchdowns with only 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 146 yards and five TDs.
Ayden Pouncey, S, Winter Park
Senior made 21 tackles – 14 solo, seven assists – four interceptions and one fumble recovery last fall in leading the Wildcats to a 9-1 record. He fielded more than 35 offers, choosing Notre Dame.
Efrem White, ATH, Vero Beach
Another superb senior from the Treasure Coast, this FSU commit had an impressive 30.8 punt return average, made three interceptions and caught 25 passes for 349 yards and six TDs for the Indians.
CJ Bronaugh, CB, Windemere
The four-star defensive back and Florida commit led the Wolverines to a perfect 10-0 record as an independent last season, making 30 tackles, two sacks and six interceptions.
Chancellor Barclay, G, The First Academy (Orlando)
Monster offensive lineman (6-4, 290) helped the Royals go 9-1 on the field last season before the school was forced to forfeit its victories because of FHSAA rules violations. He is committed to Clemson.
Devin Jackson, S, The First Academy (Orlando)
One of the top safeties in the country, this Oregon commit was superb in the defensive secondary last year with 80 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
CJ Hester, S, Cocoa
Incredible senior helped lead the Tigers to their third consecutive state championship last fall, recording 72 tackles, four interceptions and a fumble recovery. He is committed to Florida.
Sabby Meassick, QB, Tohopekaliga
One of Florida’s all-time great passers threw for 3,089 yards and 23 TDs last season, bringing his three-year totals to 10,026 yards and 101 TDs.
Jackson Stecher, QB, Lake Brantley
Junior transfer from The Master’s Academy in Oviedo is expected to be among the nation’s top recruits after passing for 2,666 yards and 38 TDs with just two interceptions. His numbers helped lead the Eagles to the Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA) state championship.
Tymir Gaines, RB, Mount Dora
Powerful senior runner out of Lake County galloped for 1,779 yards and 19 TDs last year, leading the Hurricanes to an 8-3 record and the Class 3A state playoffs.
Larry Miles, WR, Jones
This Nebraska commit teamed with Coleman to become one of the most lethal passing-receiving duos in the state last season. He caught 68 passes for 1,204 yards and 10 TDs.
Michael McClenton, LB, Ocoee
Florida’s top tackler last season was a wrecking machine for the Knights, making 219 stops, 46 tackles for loss and a whopping 19 sacks.
Xavier Lherisse, ATH, Eau Gallie
One of the most dynamic players in Central Florida, this Oregon commit led the Commodores to a 12-2 record and the Class 3A state semifinals –the farthest this Brevard County school has ever advanced. Last season, he caught 53 passes for 776 yards and nine TDs, made 41 tackles and six interceptions, and had a 42.8 kickoff return average.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI