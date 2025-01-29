Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (1/29/2025)
Central Florida high school girls’ basketball players are scoring big as the 2024-25 regular season winds down.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 18 athletes for games played Jan. 20-25, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Jan. 13-18, 2025: Cornerstone Charter UT Makenah Maddox.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Alex Wolsonovich, PG/SG, Bishop Moore
Junior scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and had eight rebounds, and six assists to power the Hornets past Fort Pierce Central, 70-43.
Saniyah Hall, G, Montverde Academy
Talented 6-foot-2 junior recorded 21 points, four rebounds and two assists to guide the area’s No. 1-ranked team (18-1) to a 61-45 victory against Legion Prep Academy (Dallas).
Heaven Sims, SF, Winter Springs
Star senior tallied 20 points, including three 3-pointers, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks to charge the Bears past University High (Orange City), 83-44. Earlier in the week, she had 20 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double and added four assists and five steals in a 55-26 win against Hagerty.
Serene Exalant, UT, Timber Creek
Senior erupted for 15 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double and added six assists and five steals to lead the Wolves past Horizon, 64-36, in an Orange County showdown.
Sienna Astorino, PG/SG, Horizon
Senior recorded 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals to guide the Hawks past Edgewater, 61-54.
Tychelle Gordon, C/F, East Ridge
The 5-10 senior recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds and added four blocks to march the Knights past Lake Minneola, 38-36.
Grace Jervis, UT, Cornerstone Charter
The 5-10 senior poured in 21 points to lead the Ducks past Mount Dora, 52-34.
Ella Cochrane, PF, South Lake
Junior scored 16 points to guide the Eagles past Hope Academy, 39-38.
Rowan Duberke, G, Winter Park
The 5-6 freshman erupted for a career-high 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and added four rebounds to power the Wildcats past East River, 48-40.
Brooklyn O’Gallagher, G, East River
Talented sophomore poured in a whopping 27 points in a loss to Winter Park.
Asia Jones, PG, Apopka
Senior tallied 13 points, seven steals, and two rebounds to propel the Blue Darters past Hagerty, 44-24.
Evelyn Juden, G/SF, Celebration
Super sophomore tallied 21 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double and added two assists, three steals, and five blocks to lead the Storm past Poinciana, 59-46.
Ashlynn Day, SG, Kissimmee Gateway
Fantastic freshman recorded 25 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and eight steals to power the Panthers past Kissimmee Liberty, 89-3.
Jayshlynn Vega, G, Central Pointe Christian Academy National (Kissimmee)
Talented senior scored 22 points to lead the White Tigers past Westside (Anderson, S.C.), 59-44.
Demi Reck, G, Viera
Fantastic freshman pumped in 18 points to guide the Hawks past Titusville, 58-28.
Jaida Civil, PG, Palm Bay
The 6-0 senior recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added six assists and four steals to lead the Pirates past Holy Trinity Episcopal, 53-44.
Brianna “Bre” Matthews, F, Melbourne
The talented 6-1 sophomore continued her stellar play with 15 points and 16 rebounds for a double-double and added four assists, three steals, and two blocks to power the Bulldogs past Calvary Chapel Academy (West Melbourne), 53-27.
E’mani Pryor, C/PF, Sebastian River
Super sophomore had 10 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added two steals to guide the Sharks past Melbourne, 37-29.
