Sofi Miller, C/PF, The First Academy (Orlando)
The 6-foot-2 senior poured in 28 points to march the Royals past Canterbury, 67-42.
Bianca Hall, G, The First Academy (Orlando)
Super sophomore scored 19 points to lead the Royals past Canterbury.
Rosemarie Lisojo, G, Central Pointe Christian Academy (Kissimmee)
Junior exploded for 25 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added two assists and four steals in a 73-39 victory against Seminole.
Zoe Corjay, SG/PG, Horizon
Junior combo guard notched 11 points, two rebounds and three steals to guide the Hawks past Bishop Moore, 56-49. She also had 16 points, two rebounds and two steals in a 62-46 loss to Oak Ridge.
Madison Perez, UT, Timber Creek
Junior scored 12 points on four 3-pointers and added five rebounds and four assists in a 54-46 victory against Sarasota Booker.
Saniyah Hall, G, Montverde Academy
The talented 6-2 junior had 12 points, four rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks to guide the Eagles (12-1) past Nova (Davie), 64-35.
Mazaiah Marc, UT, Lake Howell
Senior turned in one of the best performances of the season with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 14 steals for a rare triple-double in a 74-43 victory against Altamonte Christian.
Brooklyn O’Gallagher, G, East River
The Orlando sophomore poured in an incredible 33 points to guide the Falcons past Windermere, 62-31.
Aranya Alexander, SG/PG, Mount Dora Christian
Super sophomore erupted for 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and added three rebounds and six assists to power the Bulldogs past Eustis, 51-27, in a Lake County showdown.
Natalie Doan, PG, Mount Dora Christian
Senior recorded 16 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals in a win against Eustis.
Brianna Matthews, F, Melbourne
Stellar 6-1 sophomore exploded for 20 points, including three 3-pointers, and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added two blocks to power the Bulldogs past Newsome, 41-22.
Christina Buigues, G, Bayside
Fantastic freshman erupted for 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and added two steals to guide the Bears past St. Stephen’s Episcopal (Austin, Texas), 52-26.
Kaeley Ciceron, PG/SG, Heritage
Talented junior had 20 points, three rebounds, three assists and five steals to power the Panthers past Englewood Lemon Bay, 57-41.
Leila Bryant, PG/SG, Holy Trinity Episcopal
Eighth-grader pumped in 17 points and added seven rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead the Tigers past Cocoa, 59-33.
Destiny Pickard, SG/G, Sebastian River
Super sophomore recorded 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and five rebounds and three steals to guide the Sharks past Wesley Chapel, 58-43.
