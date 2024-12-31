Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (12/31/2024)
Central Florida high school girls’ basketball players hit the hardwood with tenacity over the holidays.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated nine athletes for games played Dec. 23-28, 2024.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Dec. 16-21: The First Academy PG Bianca Hall
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 5. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Zoe Corjay, SG/PG, Horizon
Junior erupted for 22 points, including six 3-pointers, and added nine rebounds and two steals to guide the Hawks past Leesburg, 62-53, in the Florida Prospects Christmas Tournament.
Kendall Perry, PG/SG, Dr. Phillips
The 5-foot-10 junior exploded for 22 points and six assists to power the Panthers past West Port, 75-50, in the Florida Prospects Christmas Tournament.
Jamila Ray, PG/SG, Dr. Phillips
Junior notched 18 points and five rebounds to lead the Panthers past West Port.
Aranya Alexander, SG/PG, Mount Dora Christian
Sophomore combo guard pumped in 17 points to power the Bulldogs past Eustis, 51-27, in the championship game of the Florida Prospects Christmas Tournament.
Makayla Bell, SG/PG/G, DeLand
Junior scored 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and added two rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks to power the Bulldogs past DeLand, 43-40.
Leya Landin, G/SF, Central Pointe Christian Academy National
The 5-10 senior recorded 18 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the White Tigers past New Smyrna Beach, 54-44.
Dakeria Brown, G, Eustis
Junior recorded 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists to power the Panthers past Newberry, 53-45.
Brianna Matthews, F, Melbourne
Talented 6-1 sophomore pumped in 12 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Bulldogs past Tampa Alonso, 49-12.
Destiny Pickard, G/SG, Sebastian River
Sophomore recorded 11 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals to guide the Sharks past West Florida, 39-36.
