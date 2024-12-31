High School

Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (12/31/2024)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 6 of the 2024-25 season

Jeff Gardenour

Horizon junior guard Zoe Corjay erupted for 22 points, including six 3-pointers, and added nine rebounds and two steals to guide the Hawks past Leesburg, 62-53, in the Florida Prospects Christmas Tournament.

Central Florida high school girls’ basketball players hit the hardwood with tenacity over the holidays.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated nine athletes for games played Dec. 23-28, 2024.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for games played Dec. 16-21: The First Academy PG Bianca Hall

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 5. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Zoe Corjay, SG/PG, Horizon

Junior erupted for 22 points, including six 3-pointers, and added nine rebounds and two steals to guide the Hawks past Leesburg, 62-53, in the Florida Prospects Christmas Tournament.

Kendall Perry, PG/SG, Dr. Phillips

The 5-foot-10 junior exploded for 22 points and six assists to power the Panthers past West Port, 75-50, in the Florida Prospects Christmas Tournament.

Jamila Ray, PG/SG, Dr. Phillips

Junior notched 18 points and five rebounds to lead the Panthers past West Port.

Aranya Alexander, SG/PG, Mount Dora Christian

Sophomore combo guard pumped in 17 points to power the Bulldogs past Eustis, 51-27, in the championship game of the Florida Prospects Christmas Tournament.

Makayla Bell, SG/PG/G, DeLand

Junior scored 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and added two rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks to power the Bulldogs past DeLand, 43-40.

Leya Landin, G/SF, Central Pointe Christian Academy National

The 5-10 senior recorded 18 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the White Tigers past New Smyrna Beach, 54-44.

Dakeria Brown, G, Eustis

Junior recorded 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists to power the Panthers past Newberry, 53-45.

Brianna Matthews, F, Melbourne

Talented 6-1 sophomore pumped in 12 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Bulldogs past Tampa Alonso, 49-12.

Destiny Pickard, G/SG, Sebastian River

Sophomore recorded 11 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals to guide the Sharks past West Florida, 39-36.

