High School

Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week (3/25/2025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 5 of the 2025 season

Jeff Gardenour

Montverde Academy's Luna Taboas last week smacked two singles and a home run and drove in a run to lead the Eagles past Baker County, 5-2.
Montverde Academy's Luna Taboas last week smacked two singles and a home run and drove in a run to lead the Eagles past Baker County, 5-2. / Luna Taboas

While many Central Florida high school softball teams last week were on Spring Break, squads from Lake and Indian River counties put up some nice numbers.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated seven athletes for games played March 17-22, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for games played March 10-15, 2025: Deltona Trinity Christian SS/UTIL/C Kay’la Jones

High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 30. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Vote: Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week (3/26/2025)

Emmi Bowman, CF/C, Mount Dora Christian

Junior went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI to power the Bulldogs past Umatilla, 16-3.

Giselle McCormick, UTIL, Lake Minneola

Went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI to guide the Hawks past Lake Weir, 9-8. Earlier, she went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, one run scored and five RBI in a 7-5 win against South Lake.

Luna Taboas, SS, Montverde Academy

Junior smacked two singles and a home run and drove in a run to lead the Eagles past Baker County, 5-2.

Emma Love, UTIL, Real Life Christian

Seventh-grader went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI to power the Raptors past First Academy-Leesburg, 11-1.

Ella Fleming, UTIL, Eustis

Went 4-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three RBI to lead the Panthers past South Sumter, 8-6.

Kaleigh Casey, P/INF, Mount Dora High

Junior went 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI to guide the Hurricanes past Umatilla, 5-4.

Layla McKinney, UTIL, Sebastian River

Freshman went 2-for-3 with a double, one run scored and one RBI to propel the Sharks past Frankin Regional (Murrysville, Pa.), 8-7.

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school boys softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Downloac Android App

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/Florida