Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week (3/25/2025)
While many Central Florida high school softball teams last week were on Spring Break, squads from Lake and Indian River counties put up some nice numbers.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated seven athletes for games played March 17-22, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played March 10-15, 2025: Deltona Trinity Christian SS/UTIL/C Kay’la Jones
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 30. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Emmi Bowman, CF/C, Mount Dora Christian
Junior went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI to power the Bulldogs past Umatilla, 16-3.
Giselle McCormick, UTIL, Lake Minneola
Went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI to guide the Hawks past Lake Weir, 9-8. Earlier, she went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, one run scored and five RBI in a 7-5 win against South Lake.
Luna Taboas, SS, Montverde Academy
Junior smacked two singles and a home run and drove in a run to lead the Eagles past Baker County, 5-2.
Emma Love, UTIL, Real Life Christian
Seventh-grader went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI to power the Raptors past First Academy-Leesburg, 11-1.
Ella Fleming, UTIL, Eustis
Went 4-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three RBI to lead the Panthers past South Sumter, 8-6.
Kaleigh Casey, P/INF, Mount Dora High
Junior went 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI to guide the Hurricanes past Umatilla, 5-4.
Layla McKinney, UTIL, Sebastian River
Freshman went 2-for-3 with a double, one run scored and one RBI to propel the Sharks past Frankin Regional (Murrysville, Pa.), 8-7.
