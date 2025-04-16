Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? (4/16/2025)
Central Florida high school softball teams continue to tear it up at the plate and on the mound as the 2025 regular season winds to a close.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played April 7-12, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played March 31-April 5, 2025: Ocoee C/OF Shyanne Marble
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, April 20. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Luna Taboas, SS, Montverde Academy
Talented junior went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored to lift the Eagles past defending Class 4A state champ, Eustis, 12-0, in five innings.
Auriana Turner, OF, Lake Brantley
Junior went 3-for-4 with a run scored to march the Patriots past Hagerty, 4-3, in a Seminole County showdown.
Ella Verne, P, Hagerty
Star senior struck out five and allowed only one hit in four innings to pick up the win in a 9-0 shutout of Spruce Creek.
Lilly Land, C/1B, East Ridge
Senior went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI to march the Knights past Horizon, 12-8, in a battle of state powers.
Rhianna Hudson, P, Lake Howell
Stellar senior allowed only one hit in five innings, striking out three, to guide the Silverhawks past Deltona, 4-3, in a battle of state powers.
Brooklyn Powhida, UTIL, Eustis
Super sophomore went 3-for-4 with five runs scored and two RBI to power the Panthers past Umatilla, 14-4, in six innings in a Lake County game.
Morgyn Welch, 1B/OF/P, Horizon
Sophomore struck out 10 in five innings, allowing only two hits, and also ripped a triple and scored a run to guide the Hawks past Dr. Phillips, 9-0, in an Orange County game.
Katelyn Wassey, UTIL, Winter Springs
Went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI to power the Bears past Lake Mary, 11-1, in six innings in a Seminole County game.
Reese Cianciarulo, UTIL, Spruce Creek
Went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI to lift the Hawks past Flagler Palm Coast, 13-3, in six innings.
Izzy Gambill, P/2B/1B, Eau Gallie
Talented junior went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, two runs scored and four RBI to propel the Commodores past Rockledge, 12-4, in a battle of Brevard County teams.
