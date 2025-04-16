High School

Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? (4/16/2025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 8 of the 2025 season

Jeff Gardenour

Lake Brantley junior Auriana Turner last week went 3-for-4 with a run scored to march the Patriots past Hagerty, 4-3, in a Seminole County showdown.
Lake Brantley junior Auriana Turner last week went 3-for-4 with a run scored to march the Patriots past Hagerty, 4-3, in a Seminole County showdown. / Auriana Turner

Central Florida high school softball teams continue to tear it up at the plate and on the mound as the 2025 regular season winds to a close.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played April 7-12, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for games played March 31-April 5, 2025: Ocoee C/OF Shyanne Marble

High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, April 20. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Vote: Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week (4/16/2025)

Luna Taboas, SS, Montverde Academy

Talented junior went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored to lift the Eagles past defending Class 4A state champ, Eustis, 12-0, in five innings.

Auriana Turner, OF, Lake Brantley

Junior went 3-for-4 with a run scored to march the Patriots past Hagerty, 4-3, in a Seminole County showdown.

Ella Verne, P, Hagerty

Star senior struck out five and allowed only one hit in four innings to pick up the win in a 9-0 shutout of Spruce Creek.

Lilly Land, C/1B, East Ridge

Senior went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI to march the Knights past Horizon, 12-8, in a battle of state powers.

Rhianna Hudson, P, Lake Howell

Stellar senior allowed only one hit in five innings, striking out three, to guide the Silverhawks past Deltona, 4-3, in a battle of state powers.

Brooklyn Powhida, UTIL, Eustis

Super sophomore went 3-for-4 with five runs scored and two RBI to power the Panthers past Umatilla, 14-4, in six innings in a Lake County game.

Morgyn Welch, 1B/OF/P, Horizon

Sophomore struck out 10 in five innings, allowing only two hits, and also ripped a triple and scored a run to guide the Hawks past Dr. Phillips, 9-0, in an Orange County game.

Katelyn Wassey, UTIL, Winter Springs

Went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI to power the Bears past Lake Mary, 11-1, in six innings in a Seminole County game.

Reese Cianciarulo, UTIL, Spruce Creek

Went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI to lift the Hawks past Flagler Palm Coast, 13-3, in six innings.

Izzy Gambill, P/2B/1B, Eau Gallie

Talented junior went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, two runs scored and four RBI to propel the Commodores past Rockledge, 12-4, in a battle of Brevard County teams.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Downloac Android App

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/Florida