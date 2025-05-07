Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week (5/7/2025)
Central Florida high school softball players were a big hit last week in district tournaments.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 15 athletes for games played April 28-May 3, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played April 21-26, 2025: Melbourne Central Catholic RHP/3B Madelynn Prayto
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, May 11. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Kaitlynn Halley, OF, East Ridge
Junior ripped two hits, including a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning, and drove in two runs to lead the Knights past Windermere, 7-6, in the Class 7A, District 9 final.
Aubrey Yeary, P, Spruce Creek
Pitched a one-hitter through five innings, striking out six, to guide the Hawks past University High (Orange City), 11-1, in the Class 7A, District 2 championship game.
Kayla Morris, UTIL, Lake Brantley
Senior went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI to rally the Patriots past Apopka, 9-8, in the Class 7A, District 3 final.
Ella Verne, RHP, Hagerty
Star senior pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out eight, to guide the Huskies past Timber Creek, 2-0, in the Class 7A, District 4 championship game.
Leila Susaia, INF, Montverde Academy
Senior went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI to lift the Eagles past Cornerstone Charter, 15-4, in five innings in the Class 2A, District 7 final.
Kacey Pagan, UTIL, St. Cloud
Senior ripped a double and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning to muscle the Bulldogs past Harmony, 3-2, in the Class 7A, District 6 championship game.
Zoie Rogers, P, South Lake
Freshman pitched a complete game, two-hitter, striking out six, to guide the Eagles past Lake Minneola, 4-3, in the Class 6A, District 4 final.
Reagan Schirmer, P, Foundation Academy
Went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, and struck out five to pick up the complete game win and lead the Lions past Mount Dora Christian, 8-1, in the Class 1A, District 5 championship game.
Emma Wolfgramm, INF, Boone
Senior went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and five RBI to power the Braves past Cypress Creek, 14-0, in the Class 7A, District 5 final.
Rhianna Hudson, P, Lake Howell
Star senior struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings to propel the Hawks past Oviedo, 1-0, in the Class 6A, District 5 championship game.
Summer Mason, UTIL, Winter Springs
Went 3-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI to power the Bears past East River, 7-3, in the Class 5A, District 6 final.
Emma Bastian, SS/3B, Geneva School
Senior smashed a double and home run, scored three runs and drove in four runs to march the Knights past The Master’s Academy, 10-0, in the Class 1A, District 6 championship game.
Evie Martin, OF/P1B, Eau Gallie
Fantastic freshman went 2-for-3 with one run scored and three RBI to propel the Commodores past Rockledge, 9-2, in the Class 4A, District 8 final.
Brooklyn Steidl, P, Melbourne
Super sophomore struck out 10 and gave up just four hits to pick up the complete game win and power the Bulldogs past Viera, 4-3, in the Class 6A, District 7 championship game.
Kiera Carow, P, Sebastian River
Star senior went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, and struck out nine and allowed just four hits to pick up the complete game and propel the Sharks past Bayside, 6-2, in the Class 5A, District 13 final.
