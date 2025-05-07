High School

Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week (5/7/2025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 11 of the 2025 season

Jeff Gardenour

Evie Martin of Eau Gallie scores as Taylor Holtz of Rockledge fields a grounder in the District 8-4A softball final on April 30, Martin went 2-for-3 with one run scored and three RBI to propel the Commodores to a 9-2 victory.
Evie Martin of Eau Gallie scores as Taylor Holtz of Rockledge fields a grounder in the District 8-4A softball final on April 30, Martin went 2-for-3 with one run scored and three RBI to propel the Commodores to a 9-2 victory. / Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Central Florida high school softball players were a big hit last week in district tournaments.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 15 athletes for games played April 28-May 3, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for games played April 21-26, 2025: Melbourne Central Catholic RHP/3B Madelynn Prayto

High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. – High School on SI

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, May 11. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Vote: Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week (5/7/2025)

Kaitlynn Halley, OF, East Ridge

Junior ripped two hits, including a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning, and drove in two runs to lead the Knights past Windermere, 7-6, in the Class 7A, District 9 final.

Aubrey Yeary, P, Spruce Creek

Pitched a one-hitter through five innings, striking out six, to guide the Hawks past University High (Orange City), 11-1, in the Class 7A, District 2 championship game.

Kayla Morris, UTIL, Lake Brantley

Senior went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI to rally the Patriots past Apopka, 9-8, in the Class 7A, District 3 final.

Ella Verne, RHP, Hagerty

Star senior pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out eight, to guide the Huskies past Timber Creek, 2-0, in the Class 7A, District 4 championship game.

Leila Susaia, INF, Montverde Academy

Senior went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI to lift the Eagles past Cornerstone Charter, 15-4, in five innings in the Class 2A, District 7 final.

Kacey Pagan, UTIL, St. Cloud

Senior ripped a double and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning to muscle the Bulldogs past Harmony, 3-2, in the Class 7A, District 6 championship game.

Zoie Rogers, P, South Lake

Freshman pitched a complete game, two-hitter, striking out six, to guide the Eagles past Lake Minneola, 4-3, in the Class 6A, District 4 final.

Reagan Schirmer, P, Foundation Academy

Went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, and struck out five to pick up the complete game win and lead the Lions past Mount Dora Christian, 8-1, in the Class 1A, District 5 championship game.

Emma Wolfgramm, INF, Boone

Senior went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and five RBI to power the Braves past Cypress Creek, 14-0, in the Class 7A, District 5 final.

Rhianna Hudson, P, Lake Howell

Star senior struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings to propel the Hawks past Oviedo, 1-0, in the Class 6A, District 5 championship game.

Summer Mason, UTIL, Winter Springs

Went 3-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI to power the Bears past East River, 7-3, in the Class 5A, District 6 final.

Emma Bastian, SS/3B, Geneva School

Senior smashed a double and home run, scored three runs and drove in four runs to march the Knights past The Master’s Academy, 10-0, in the Class 1A, District 6 championship game.

Evie Martin, OF/P1B, Eau Gallie

Fantastic freshman went 2-for-3 with one run scored and three RBI to propel the Commodores past Rockledge, 9-2, in the Class 4A, District 8 final.

Brooklyn Steidl, P, Melbourne

Super sophomore struck out 10 and gave up just four hits to pick up the complete game win and power the Bulldogs past Viera, 4-3, in the Class 6A, District 7 championship game.

Kiera Carow, P, Sebastian River

Star senior went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, and struck out nine and allowed just four hits to pick up the complete game and propel the Sharks past Bayside, 6-2, in the Class 5A, District 13 final.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/Florida