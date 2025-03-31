Vote: Who is the Florida Heartlands Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (3/31/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's Florida Heartlands (Polk, Hardee, Highlands, DeSoto counties) high school girls flag football player of the week award from March 24-29, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, April 6th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Here are the nominees:
Zebrielle Canaday, Haines City
Canaday is showing each and every week why she's one of the better players in the state bar none. The junior athlete total 220 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in a 25-7 win over Ridge Community.
Gilliana Frenel, Haines City
Alongside of Canaday making plays on offense is Frenel, who rushed for 67 yards on seven carries and scored twice in a 19-6 win over Auburndale.
Daphne Goff, George Jenkins
Not many in the Heartlands region have been throwing the ball like Goff has. The senior completed 13-of-18 passes for 127 yards and three scores in a 55-0 rout over Frostproof.
Jahzara Green, Ridgeview Global Studies Academy
The freshman standout led the way in Ridgeview's 16-0 win over Discovery, notching a team-high seven flag pulls and two sacks.
Kamila Watt, Avon Park
Watt was the workhorse out of the backfield for the Red Devils as she rushed for 85 yards on six attempts and scored a touchdown in a win last week for Avon Park.
Jaymara Jackson, Avon Park
The junior do-everything was making plays all over the field in a 41-6 rout against Discovery, totaling 98 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
Abegael Benoit, Ridge Community
The junior wide receiver was the leading pass catcher for the Bolts in a 26-0 win over Lake Gibson, catching five passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.
Ashlyn Radonski, Sebring
Depsite her effort coming in a 12-6 loss to Okeechobee, the sophomore notched a team-high 11 flag pulls on the night.
