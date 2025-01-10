Vote: Who is the Florida High School Boys Basketball Mid-Season Sophomore of the Year?
We have reached the midway point of the high school basketball season in the Sunshine State.
High School on SI asks the fans to nominate their vote for who they think is the Mid-Season Sophomore Boys Basketball Player of the Year in Florida.
High School on SI will be nominating 10 athletes from the sophomore class. Voting will end on Wednesday, January 15 at 11:59 p.m. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are the nominations:
Elijah Ahlers, Northside Christian
Ahlers is getting the job done on both ends of the floor where he is averaging 24.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.2 steals per game for the Mustangs this season.
Aaron Britt Jr, The Villages Charter
Britt Jr. is averaging 18.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game for The Buffalo this season.
Carson Crawford, Fleming Island
Crawford is averaging a near double-double at 18.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles this season.
O’Neal Delancy, Gibbs
The 6-3 combo guard is averaging 17.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game for the Gladiators this season.
Ryan Gornto, Providence
Gornto is averaging 12.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 39 percent from behind the arc this season for the Stallions. Gornto currently holds an offer from Jacksonville University.
Kade Manley, Mainland (Daytona Beach)
The 6-1 point guard is having a stellar season for the Buccaneers averaging 22.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
Khanye Moss, Mater Lakes Academy
Moss is averaging 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game for the Bears this season. He recorded a season-high 31 points in a 72-61 win over Trinity (Kentucky) on December 21.
Nolan Nelson, Creekside
Nelson is averaging 14.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game this season for the Knights.
Dominick Walsh, Fivay
Walsh is averaging a career-high in points (10.2) and assists (5.5) per game for the Falcons this season.
Jonathan Watts, Olympia
The 6-7 small forward has had an efficient season where he is averaging 12.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Titans this season.