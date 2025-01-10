High School

Vote: Who is the Florida High School Boys Basketball Mid-Season Sophomore of the Year?

We give you 10 candidates to choose from

Fleming Island forward Carson Crawford (12) dribbles into the lane as Ponte Vedra forward Tyler Cowan (21) defends during an FHSAA District 3-6A high school boys basketball semifinal on February 8, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]
We have reached the midway point of the high school basketball season in the Sunshine State.

High School on SI asks the fans to nominate their vote for who they think is the Mid-Season Sophomore Boys Basketball Player of the Year in Florida.

High School on SI will be nominating 10 athletes from the sophomore class. Voting will end on Wednesday, January 15 at 11:59 p.m. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports

Here are the nominations:

Elijah Ahlers, Northside Christian

Ahlers is getting the job done on both ends of the floor where he is averaging 24.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.2 steals per game for the Mustangs this season. 

Aaron Britt Jr, The Villages Charter

Britt Jr. is averaging 18.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game for The Buffalo this season. 

Carson Crawford, Fleming Island

Crawford is averaging a near double-double at 18.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles this season. 

O’Neal Delancy, Gibbs

The 6-3 combo guard is averaging 17.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game for the Gladiators this season.

Ryan Gornto, Providence

Gornto is averaging 12.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 39 percent from behind the arc this season for the Stallions. Gornto currently holds an offer from Jacksonville University. 

Kade Manley, Mainland (Daytona Beach)

The 6-1 point guard is having a stellar season for the Buccaneers averaging 22.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. 

Khanye Moss, Mater Lakes Academy

Moss is averaging 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game for the Bears this season. He recorded a season-high 31 points in a 72-61 win over Trinity (Kentucky) on December 21. 

Nolan Nelson, Creekside

Nelson is averaging 14.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game this season for the Knights. 

Dominick Walsh, Fivay

Walsh is averaging a career-high in points (10.2) and assists (5.5) per game for the Falcons this season. 

Jonathan Watts, Olympia

The 6-7 small forward has had an efficient season where he is averaging 12.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Titans this season.

ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

