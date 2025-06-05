Vote: Who is the Florida high school softball Class 3A Coach of the Year?
The Florida high school softball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the coach of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the coach of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 29th, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees for the Class 3A softball coach of the year.
Tyra Bowers, Eustis
In her first season as head coach of the Eustis High School softball program, Tyra Bowers led the Lady Panthers to a fantastic run culminating in a berth in the Class 3A State Championship game before coming up just short against Coral Springs Charter.
Randalyn Rogers Bryant, West Nassau
The West Nassau Warriors softball program finished the 2025 season with a 12-12 record, but played one of the most challenging schedules in Class 3A.
Emily Estroff, Cardinal Gibbons
The 3rd-year head coach led the Chiefs to their most wins in a single season in school history (22)
Gene Findley, Santa Fe
Findley led the Lady Raiders to a 19-4 record this season and reached the regional quarterfinals before having their season come to an end against The Villages Charter on May 7.
Alyssa Hamilton, Crystal River
Hamilton took over as the head coach of the Crystal River softball program in 2023. This season, she led the Lady Pirates to the Regional Final for the first time since 2019.
Kylie Ondriezek, South Sumter
The third-year head coach led the Lady Raiders to the regional semifinal before having their season come to an end against 3A runner-up Eustis.
Eugene "Gator" Rebhan, Somerset Academy
Rebhan led the Lady Panthers to the 2025 Class 3A Championship with a 10-2 win over Eustis. He has served as the head coach at Somerset Academy since 2018. He also led Miami Palmetto to two state championships in 2000 and 2002.
Joe Rogers, Dunedin
Rogers led the Lady Falcons to the Class 3A semifinals before having their season come to an end just two wins short of the school's first-ever state championship.
Juli Woulard, The Villages Charter
The first-year head coach went 14-11 this season and reached the regional semifinals before having their season come to an end against Crystal River on May 13.
Sally Wheeler, Wakulla
Wheeler won the Big Bend Coach of the Year in 2024, coming off a 22-5-1 record in 2025 with the War Eagles.
