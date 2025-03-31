Vote: Who is the Florida Panhandle Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (3/31/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have six athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's Florida Panhandle high school girls flag football player of the week award from March 24-29, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, April 6th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Diaris Morales, Choctawhatchee
Morales was solid in the Indians' 19-13 victory over Crestview last week, completing 15-of-26 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns.
Da'rieon Gilbert, Pensacola Booker T. Washington
The Wildcats' senior wide receiver led the receiving corps in last week's 42-0 win over Pine Forest, catching three passes for 112 yards.
Amaya Pablo, Pace
Pablo was stellar in the Patriots' 20-6 victory over Niceville last week, with the senior completing 22-of-28 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns.
Emily Good, Pace
The defensive dynamo for Pace was Good, with the senior notching a team-high 13 flag pulls.
Khamauri Hardy, Niceville
Hardy was the Eagles' leading yard-getter in the team's loss to Pace, with the junior rushing for 14 carries, 86 yards.
Makenzie Ward, Crestview
The freshman quarterback was solid in the Bulldogs' loss to Choctawhatchee, with Ward completing 20-of-27 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
