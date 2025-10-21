Vote: Who is the Florida Panhandle High School Girl's Volleyball Player of the Week? -Oct. 21, 2025
As the postseason continues on, we take a look at some of the outstanding high school girls volleyball players from last week's action.
These individuals went above and beyond for their teammates and coaches as they did everything they could to help see their respective teams to victory.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Florida Panhandle high school girl's volleyball player of the week.
Voting will close on October 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this week's nominations:
Emily Doi, Freeport
In the 3-0 win over Rutherford, Doi finished the match with 13 kills and 4.3 kills per set. She earned two assists and four points. Lastly, she finished with three digs as well in the win. In the next game which was a 3-0 loss to Pensacola Catholic, Doi finished with seven kills and 2.3 kills per set. She also recorded 10 digs.
Savannah Riley, Laurel Hill
In the 3-1 win over Northview, Riley finished with 16 kills and four kills per set. She also earned one assist and eight points. Defensively, Riley totaled one block and 21 digs. In the 3-0 loss to Jay, she finished with five kills, one point and seven digs.
Kate Jannazo, Niceville
In the 3-0 win over Milton and the 3-1 win over Navarre, Jannazo totaled 29 total kills, six assists, 16 points, one block and 20 digs. In these two victories, it was a team effort across the board, but her total number of kills and kill percentage was a key reason why the Eagles emerged victorious.
LaRay Gibbs, Sneads
In the 3-0 win over Altha, Gibbs finished with three assists and 32 digs. This was her sixth game this season with at least 30 digs.
Alaina Finch, Chipley
In the two wins over Holmes County and Bethlehem, Finch finished with 13 total kills with only three attack errors. She also added 12 assists and earned 37 points in the two matches.
Ava Bradley, Pensacola Catholic
In the 3-0 win over Freeport, Bradley had a superb showing in the match. She finished with 13 kills with an average of 4.3 kills per set. Bradley also finished with two blocks and 11 digs.
Sadie Littleton, Bay
In two matches last week, Littleton finished with seven kills and four assists. She also added six blocks and 16 total digs to her stat line.
Jalynn Copeland, Blountstown
In the two wins over Munroe and Sneads, Copeland finished with 29 kills and three digs.
Jordyn Swift, South Walton
In the two wins over Fort Walton Beach and Bay, Swift finished the two matches with 18 combined kills, seven assists and 18 points. She also recorded five blocks and two digs.
Lillian Ansley, North Bay Haven Academy
In the wins over Bozeman and Pensacola Catholic, Ansley put together two terrific performances in the matches. She finished with 32 kills to only 11 errors in the attack. She also finished with 10 points and 30 digs in the two wins.
Whitlee Harvey, Liberty County
Harvey finished with 34 combined kills in the two 3-0 wins over Wewahitchka and Port St. Joe. She also earned 13 assists and finished with 16 digs.
Sydney Sutter, Gulf Breeze
Sutter was superb in the attack in the wins over Tate and Niceville last week. She finished with 38 kills and nine assists. Sutter also tallied one block and 28 digs in the two matches.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.