Florida high school softball teams are making a statement on the diamond early in the 2026 season.

From one end of the state to the other, Sunshine State schools are showing great prowess on the mound and at the plate. As a result, three teams are ranked nationally: Montverde Academy, Doral Academy and Pace.

Those schools make up the top three of our opening High School on SI Florida Softball Top 25. All three are unbeaten in the early going.

We looked at early-season polls from multiple media sources and last year’s final High School on SI rankings and formulated the opening Florida High School Softball Top 25.

THE HIGH SCHOOL ON SI FLORIDA SOFTBALL STATE RANKINGS

1. Montverde Academy (6-0)

Final 2025 Florida High School on SI ranking: 3

The Eagles have soared to a 6-0 start, recording big wins against defending Class 5A state champ Winter Springs, IMG Academy and Eustis. Missy Odom, who also stars on the basketball team, is batting .750 with an .833 on-base percentage. Senior star pitcher Nevaeh Williams is 6-0 with a 0.62 earned run average.

2. Doral Academy (4-0)

Final 2025 Florida High School on SI ranking: 1

The defending Class 6A state champ has outscored its first four opponents, 34-3. Zoey Abdullah is batting .667 with seven runs scored and six stolen bases. Camila Diaz is 4-0 with a 0.29 ERA.

3. Pace (5-0)

Final 2025 Florida High School on SI ranking: 8

The Panhandle power and defending Class 6A state runner-up has been stout in the early going, recording three shutouts. Colbie Jones is batting .500 and Hannah DeMarcus is 4-0 with a 0.75 ERA.

4. Lake Brantley (7-1)

Final 2025 Florida High School on SI ranking: 7

The Patriots lost head coach Jacob Stanley, who accepted an assistant softball coaching position at West Alabama, but they are still on the march. Their only loss has come to Brevard County power Eau Gallie, 8-7, in eight innings. Stella Christie is batting .522 and Samantha Folendore and Lauren Compton both are 3-0 on the mound.

5. Western (7-0)

Final 2025 Florida High School on SI ranking: 10

The Wildcats powered to the Class 7A state semifinals last year and are looking for more this season. Gia O’Connell is batting .636 and Cheyanne Chaffin is 4-0 with a 1.40 ERA.

6. Oxbridge Academy (9-0)

Final 2025 Florida High School on SI ranking: Not ranked

The ThunderWolves out of West Palm Beach are tearing it up in the early going, recording seven blowout victories. Ashley Nevaez and Aubrey Vital lead the way.

7. Winter Springs (6-1)

Final 2025 Florida High School on SI ranking: 13

The defending Class 5A state champ Bears have been dominant on defense in the early going, holding four opponents to three runs or less. Their only loss came to Montverde Academy, 6-3. Juniors Tiffany Seemann and Lauren Daugherty are playing well.

8. Trenton (6-0)

Final 2025 Florida High School on SI ranking: 25

The defending Rural Class state champion Tigers have held five opponents to one run or less. MacKenzie Fisher and Addison Allaire lead the way.

9. Hagerty (4-1)

Final 2025 Florida High School on SI ranking: 6

The defending Class 7A state runner-up Huskies have played well, losing only to Seminole County rival Lake Brantley, 6-1. Mattingly Klein and Addison Dilger are playing well.

10. Coral Springs Charter (4-1)

Final 2025 Florida High School on SI ranking: 12

The Panthers are roughing up the competition, holding four opponents to one run or less. Their only loss came to Oxbridge Academy, 1-0, in eight innings. Addi Brown is batting .500 and Courtney Wahlbrink is 3-0 with a 0.26 ERA.

The Next 15

11. American Heritage Plantation (4-0)

12. Florida Christian (5-0)

13. North Fort Myers (6-0)

14. Santa Fe (6-0)

15. Baker County (5-0)

16. North Bay Haven Academy (4-0)

17. Niceville (5-1)

18. Palm Harbor University (6-0)

19. Cardinal Gibbons (5-1)

20. Wakulla (3-1)

21. Wharton (7-0)

22. Lake Wales (5-0)

23. Melbourne (5-0)

24. Jacksonville University Christian (6-0)

25. Eau Gallie (6-1)

