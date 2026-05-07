Vote: Who is the Florida Panhandle High School Softball Player of the Week? - May 7, 2026

In the latest addition of the High School on SI Florida Panhandle high school softball player of the week, we have selected 12 outstanding athletes as nominees for this week.

Our nominees include individuals who were outstanding from the plate and the pitcher's circle including Annelise Skipper of Cottondale who pitched a perfect game with 20 strikeouts last week.

As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Florida Panhandle high school softball player of the week.

Voting will close on May 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Here are this week's nominations:

Skylar Young, North Florida Christian

In the two wins over Rocky Bayou Christian and St. John Paul II, Young finished with three hits, one home run, six RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored. From the circle, she went 2-0 with 11 innings pitched while allowing four hits, two earned runs, and struck out 10 batters.

Alden Bass, Madison County

In the wins over Aucilla Christian and Hilliard, Bass finished with three hits, one home run, one double, four RBIs and four runs scored. From the circle, she went 2-0, throwing a no-hitter in each with 25 combined strikeouts.

Shyla Wiley, Lincoln

In the 11-1 win over Leon, Wiley pitched six innings while allowing one hit, one earned run, one walk and struck out 10 batters.

Parker Stubbs, Wakulla

In the 16-1 win over Suwannee, Stubbs hit two home runs, drove in five runs and scored three runs.

Amanda Thompson, St. John Paul II

In the 10-0 win over Wakulla Christian School, Thompson finished with three hits, one home run, one RBI and scored one run. From the circle, she earned the win with five innings pitch allowing one hit, zero runs and one walk with 10 strikeouts.

Chloe Bailey, Niceville

Bailey went 2-0 on the week with wins over Mosley and Gulf Breeze. She pitched 11 combined innings allowing one hit, zero earned runs and one walk with 22 strikeouts.

Hannah DeMarcus, Pace

In the wins over Tate and Navarre, DeMarcus allowed 10 hits, zero earned runs, two walks and struck out 21 batters.

Kylee Langham, Northview

In the 14-1 win over Baker, Langham finished with four hits, one home run, two doubles, five RBIs, one stolen base and four runs scored.

Jayla Clayton, Wewahitchka

In the 13-12 win over Arnold, Clayton finished with five hits, one home run, one triple, one double, four RBIs, two stolen bases and scored two runs.

Aspen Benscoter, Destin

Benscoter had her best showing from the circle since early March in the 5-1 win over Freeport. She pitched a complete game allowing four hits and one earned run with 11 strikeouts.

McKenzie Goff, North Bay Haven Academy

In the 10-0 win over Destin, Goff went 2/2 with one home run, one double, two RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored.

Annelise Skipper, Cottondale

Skipper might have put together the single-best performance in the entire country in the final week of April in the 7-0 win over Poplar Springs. She pitched a perfect game with 20 strikeouts in the win.

Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.