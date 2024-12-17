Vote: Who is the Heartlands High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/16/2024)
We have looked at schools across the Heartlands area and nominated 10 athletes for games played December 9-14, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the Heartlands Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 22 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Messiah Borders, Bartow
Borders finished with 15 points and 3 assists in a 73-49 win over Berkeley Prep on December 12.
Tate Darner, Santa Fe Catholic
Darner is averaging 19.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Hawks this season.
Tucker Fox, Victory Christian Academy
Fox finished with 23 points and 7 rebounds in an 84-62 win over The First Academy (Orlando) on December 14.
Rashard Kelly, Kathleen
The 5-9 sophomore guard finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in a 61-58 win over Mulberry on December 13.
Jaden Lindsay, Auburndale
Lindsay finished with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in a 77-38 win over Trinity Christian Academy (Deltona) on December 13.
Darius Livingston, Discovery
The Robert Morris University commit finished with a game-high 30 points in an 80-43 win over Lake Wales on December 13.
Miles Morrell, Victory Christian Academy
The 5-7 sophomore guard finished with a double-double (14 points and 11 assists) in an 84-62 win over The First Academy (Orlando) on December 14.
James Ratteree, Bartow
Ratteree finished with 24 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals in an 86-55 win over Tampa Catholic on December 12.
Isaac Redding, Discovery
Redding finished with a team-high 17 points in a 61-58 win over Auburndale on December 10.
Quinton Wilson, Victory Christian Academy
Wilson finished with a game-high 24 points and 5 steals in a 71-67 win over Santa Fe Catholic on December 13.
