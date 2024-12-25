High School

Vote: Who Is The Heartlands High School Basketball Player Of The Week? (12/25/2024)

Here are the 10 nominations from last week's games

Ross Van De Griek

Auburndale's Kervan Knaggs pulls down a rebound against Lake Wales on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Class 5A, District 7 boys basketball tournament at the Tracy McGrady Gymnasium.
Auburndale's Kervan Knaggs pulls down a rebound against Lake Wales on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Class 5A, District 7 boys basketball tournament at the Tracy McGrady Gymnasium.

We have looked at schools across the Heartlands area and nominated 10 athletes for games played December 16-21, 2024. 

We ask you to vote for the Heartlands Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, December 30 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week's nominees:

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports

Here are the nominations:

Troy Boswell, Winter Haven

The 6-5 senior guard led all scorers with 40 points in a 99-64 win over Bluefield (West Virginia) on December 21 at the Alpha Invitational in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Ja’Kylen Crossley, Bartow

The 6-4 junior guard finished with 20 points and four rebounds in a 73-45 loss to Buckhorn (Alabama) on December 21 at the Alpha Invitational in Kingsport, Tennessee. 

Aiden Curry, Auburndale

The junior guard was selected to the All-Tournament Team at the Battle on the Island last weekend, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds in a 46-41 win over Orange Park on December 20. 

Tate Darner, Santa Fe Catholic

The Chattanooga signee finished with 21 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in a 78-56 win over Barron Collier on December 20. 

Darius Livingston, Discovery

The Robert Morris University signee finished with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals in an 82-52 win over Lake Gibson on December 17. 

Tayvion Jones, Avon Park

The 5-9 junior guard finished with 19 points and 4 rebounds in an 80-65 win over Jordan Christian Prep on December 20. 

Ethan Knox, Santa Fe Catholic

The 6-4 freshman guard finished with 20 points in a 78-56 win over Barron Collier on December 20. 

Jeremy Nixon, Discovery

The 6-7 senior small forward finished with a double-double (19 points and 11 rebounds) in a 72-40 win over Kathleen on December 19.

Jahmir Wallace, Bartow

The 6-4 freshman small forward finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds in an 83-64 loss to Central (Phenix City, Alabama) on December 20.

Quinton Wilson, Victory Christian Academy

The 6-4 freshman guard led all scorers with 24 points in a 63-51 loss to Central Florida Christian Academy on December 17. 

Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021.

