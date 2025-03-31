Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (3/31/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's Northeast Florida high school girls flag football player of the week award from March 24-29, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, April 6th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Avaya Brown, Mandarin
The Mustangs' wide receiver was the leading pass catcher in a 18-13 victory over St. Augustine, hauling in nine passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.
Reese Holman, Mandarin
Another player that stood out against the Yellow Jackets was Holman, who caught eight passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. Also had four flag pulls and deflected away three passes on defense.
Kyra Jackson, Ed White
Jackson had herself a strong day throwing the rock for the Commanders in a 22-6 win over First Coast, completing 7-of-8 passes for 104 yards and three scores.
Brooke Reid, Yulee
The junior quarterback was terrific in a 33-0 rout of Flagler Palm Coast, with the passer completing 18-of-28 passes for 306 yards and five touchdowns.
Kenia Huguley, Yulee
Huguley led the way defensively for the Hornets as the junior tallied three sacks in the victory.
Kaila Pierce, Bartram Trail
The Bears' signal caller completed 15-of-24 passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns in a 20-6 victory over Bishop Snyder last week.
Kamaya Smith, Atlantic Coast
Smith was a menace in Englewood's backfield in a 18-0 victory for Atlantic Coast, with the junior pass rusher notching four sacks.
Taylor Burke, Ponte Vedra
What didn't Burke do in a 20-6 win over St. Augustine? On offense the senior caught three passes for 75 yards and a touchdown and defensively made a team-high eight flag pulls.
Halle Bennie, Baldwin
The freshman dynamo was superb in a 24-6 win over Wolfson, rushing for a game-high 76 yards on six attempts and scoring three times.
Arnayshia Griffin, Bradford
Griffin had herself a solid showing in a 32-0 victory over Baker County, completing 14-of-25 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns.
Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com