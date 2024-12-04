Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Basketball Coach of the Week? (12/3/2024)
We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 coaches for games played November 25-30, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Boys Basketball Coach of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, December 9 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Jerry Buckley, Bishop Kenny
Buckley led the Crusaders to a 2-1 week where they picked up wins over Riverside and First Coast.
Matt Clark, Beachside (St. John’s)
The Barracudas picked up wins over Joshua Christian Academy and Seabreeze to begin the season. They are also allowing just 49 points per game
Ian Gibson, St. John’s Country Day
The Spartans have dropped two straight games since beginning the season 3-0. They will return to action on Wednesday where they host Harvest Community.
Russell Powell, Bishop Snyder
Despite the 1-2 start to the young season, Powell has his Cardinals emerging in the right direction.
Jason Price, Oakleaf
Price led the Knights to a 2-0 week where they picked up wins over First Coast and Sandalwood.
Chip Stroud, Episcopal School of Jacksonville
Stroud led the Eagles to a 2-0 week where they picked up wins over Rickards (Tallahassee) and Cypress Creek (Orlando). The Eagles are allowing just 36.3 points per game through four games this season.
Jeremiah Teuscher, Bartram Trail
Teuscher has led the Bears to a 2-1 start on the young season picking up wins over Clay and Nease.
Deandre Walker, Bolles
The Bulldogs went 2-1 last week picking up wins over Sunlake and Sports Leadership & Management.
Ben Wilson, Ponte Vedra
The Sharks have won two straight games over Riverside and Father Lopez. They have a challenge lying in the way as they travel to University Christian on Tuesday night.
Will Wilson, Tocoi Creek
Wilson has led the Toros to a 4-0 start in his fourth season at the helm. They’ve picked up wins over Fleming Island, Duval Charter, Matanzas, and Raines.
