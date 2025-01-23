Vote: Who Is The Northeast Florida High School Basketball Player Of The Week? (1/23/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played January 13-18, 2025.
We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, January 26th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are the nominations:
Jesse Basse, Fernandina Beach
The 6-5 senior forward finished with a double-double (22 points and 12 rebounds) in a 60-58 win over Hilliard on January 13.
Zavian Douglas, Columbia
The 6-6 senior power forward finished with 32 points and 9 rebounds in a 69-65 win over Suwannee on January 17.
Ta’veon Dunbar, Hilliard
Dunbar averaged 20.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in three games played last week against Fernandina Beach, Yulee, and Trenton.
Jeremiah Jones, Impact Christian Academy
Jones averaged 14.6 points per game leading the Lions to wins over North Florida Educational Institute, Martin County, and Columbia last week.
Tyson Gilbert, Tocoi Creek
Gilbert has led the Toros to a 18-2 record this season where they’ve reached the most wins in school history.
Ryan Gornto, Providence School
Gornto finished with 19 points, four rebounds, and three assists in a 60-58 win over Martin County on January 18.
CJ Hall, Hilliard
Hall finished with 29 points and five rebounds in a 74-52 win over Trenton on January 18.
Nolan Nelson, Creekside
The 6-7 sophomore forward recorded another double-double (21 points and 11 rebounds) in a 57-33 win over Bartram Trail on January 17.
Maddox Palmer, Ponte Vedra
Palmer finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and three steals in a 65-51 win over Bishop Snyder on January 18.
Brady Thrift, West Nassau
The 5-10 junior guard finished with 20 points, five rebounds, and three steals in a 71-57 win over Parsons Christian Academy on January 17.
