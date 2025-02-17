Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Basketball Player of the Week? (2/17/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 players for games played February 12.
We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, February 23, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Carson Crawford, Fleming Island (Sophomore)
Crawford finished with a double-double (16 points and 16 rebounds) in a 76-58 opening-round win over Lincoln.
Jahari Simmons, Andrew Jackson (Senior)
Simmons finished with a double-double (13 points and 12 rebounds) in a 74-30 opening-round win over Walton.
Trace Westercamp, Ponte Vedra (Junior)
Westercamp finished with a double-double (13 points and 10 rebounds) in a 67-57 opening-round win over Booker T. Washington (Pensacola).
Frandy Perez, Impact Christian Academy (Junior)
Perez finished with a game-high 20 points in a 77-20 opening-round win over Meadowbrook Academy.
Sterling Moody, Impact Christian Academy (Senior)
Moody finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists in a 77-20 opening-round win over Meadowbrook Academy.
Kaden Ferguson, Bolles (Jacksonville) (Senior)
Ferguson finished with 33 points in an 83-77 opening-round loss to Newberry.
Jajuan Johnson, Raines (Jacksonville) (Sophomore)
Johnson finished with a double-double (15 points and 12 rebounds) in a 65-62 opening-round loss to Godby.
Tyson Gilbert, Tocoi Creek (Senior)
Gilbert finished just short of a double-double (9 points and 15 rebounds) in a 67-54 opening-round win over Fletcher.
CJ Hall, Hilliard (Senior)
Hall finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in a 57-54 opening-round win over Trenton.
Adalbert Allotey, University Christian (Senior)
Allotey finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and eight blocks in a 89-56 opening-round win over Maclay.