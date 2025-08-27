Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Football Player of the Week? -Aug. 26, 2025
With the official start of the high school football season in Florida underway, it is time look at some of the top performers from last week's action in Northeast Florida.
These athletes are proven leaders for their respective teams, and they went above and beyond as they led their teams through the first week of the season. This will once again be an exciting season in Northeast Florida, and they will continue to showcase their skills throughout the season.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the Northeast Florida high school football player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Bryce Mangum of West Nassau
Voting will close on August 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this week's nominations:
Xander Edwards, Bolles
Edwards rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in the 34-15 win over Monarch. He also caught one pass for 17 yards.
Jayden Timmon, Yulee
Yulee has another great back in Timmon this season. In the 21-6 win over Union County, Timmon finished with 150 rushing yards and one touchdown on 20 carries.
Shaunqueze Foster Jr, Mandarin
Foster gained 102 yards and two touchdowns with an average of 7 yards per rush on 14 carries.
Israel Ratliff, Mandarin
In the 42-20 win over Creekside, Ratliff tallied five tackles, three tackles for a loss, two sacks and forced one fumble.
Julio Santiago, St. Augustine
In the 41-0 win over Palatka, Santiago caught six passes for 106 yards and one touchdown.
Levi Ritter, Episcopal School of Jacksonville
In the 37-0 win over Duval Charter, Ritter carried the ball 16 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns. His longest rush was 14 yards, and Ritter averaged seven yards per carry.
Aiden Phifer, Nease
The Nease offense was clicking last week, and Phifer led the way. He completed 66 percent of his passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for five yards with one rushing touchdown.
Enrique Ordoñez, Nease
The junior running back rushed for 193 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries in the win over Ponte Vedra.
Cole Rosendahl, Ponte Vedra
The Sharks' quarterback had one of the top offensive performances in the entire region in the 38-28 loss to Nease. He went 23/37 for 348 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed for two touchdowns despite having negative rushing yards.
Ricardo Fernandez, St. Joseph Academy
In the 57-0 win over Cedar Creek Christian, Fernandez tallied four solo tackles, seven total tackles, three tackles for a loss and three sacks.
Kayne Vona, Menendez
In the 33-7 win over Sandalwood, Vona carried the ball seven times for 38 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 81 yards.
Antonio Queen, Andrew Jackson
Queen was lethal in the rushing attack as he rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries.
Dominic Swilley, Middleburg
In the 58-14 win over Westside, Swilley was a menace on defense. He tallied three solo tackles, six total tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hurries and intercepted one pass.
Nashawn Jacobs, Baldwin
In the 28-3 win over Englewood, Jacobs rushed for 167 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries.
Cornell Moses, Oakleaf
Moses started the 2025 season with 124 rushing yards on 15 carries in the 23-14 win over Riverside. Look for him to be a cornerstone in the offensive attack for the Knights throughout the season.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.