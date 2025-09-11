Derrick Henry Promises ‘We’ll See on Sunday’ After Browns Defender's Comments
Browns safety Grant Delpit made headlines on Thursday when he claimed Derrick Henry was "not hard" to tackle. The Ravens running back is aware of the comments, and he's ready to let his play do the talking for him.
When asked if he had heard what Delpit said, Henry replied, "We'll see on Sunday."
Cleveland has been pretty bold in its talk ahead of a Week 2 matchup against Baltimore. Delpit claimed Henry wasn't difficult to bring down, and receiver Jerry Jeudy claimed going up against the Ravens' secondary presents "no challenges" for him. That's strong talk from players on an 0–1 team that struggled against the Bengals in Week 1.
Henry was a beast during Baltimore's opening-week loss to the Buffalo Bills. He ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. While he did have a costly late fumble, he was dominant for most of the game.
In 2024, Henry rushed for 211 yards and two touchdowns in two matchups with Cleveland. Delpit and his teammates have given him motivation to do even more this year.