Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (12/10/2024)

Here are 10 nominations from last week's slate of games

Bolles guard Evie Freeman (5) dribbles as North Lauderdale Somerset Prep guard Lacienega Crockett (1) defends during an Insider Exposure Thanksgiving Classic high school girls basketball game on November 27, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]
We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played December 2-7, 2024. 

We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, December 16 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

Here are the nominations:

Presley Brinkley, Creekside

Brinkley finished with 25 points and 6 rebounds in a 69-64 win over Tocoi Creek on December 2.

Aubry Davis, Bartram Trail

The 5-9 sophomore combo guard averaged 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.3 steals per game for the Lady Bears in three games played last week.

Arhen Doherty, Ponte Vedra

The 5-9 junior shooting guard finished with 23 points and 8 rebounds in a win over Orange Park on December 5. 

Alyssa Donohue, Bartram Trail

The 6-0 junior forward averaged 15.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Lady Bears in three games played last week. 

Evie Freeman, Bolles

Freeman finished with a game-high 27 points in a win over Tocoi Creek on December 7. 

Alyssa Hallman, Hilliard

The 6-0 junior forward finished with 25 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks in a 59-44 win over Charlton County on December 7. 

Jocelyn Hoffmann, Ponte Vedra

Hoffmann finished with 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists in a 44-41 loss to Fletcher on December 6. 

Ya’Zuri Hollie, Fort White

Hollie finished with a game-high 25 points in a 54-46 win over Trenton on December 3. 

Gabi Iturralde, Tocoi Creek

Iturralde averaged 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in wins over Nease and Fleming Island last week.

Cami Waters, Creekside

Waters finished just short of a double-double (21 points and 9 rebounds) in a 50-47 win over Menendez on December 3.

Published
Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

