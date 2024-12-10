Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (12/10/2024)
We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played December 2-7, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, December 16 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are the nominations:
Presley Brinkley, Creekside
Brinkley finished with 25 points and 6 rebounds in a 69-64 win over Tocoi Creek on December 2.
Aubry Davis, Bartram Trail
The 5-9 sophomore combo guard averaged 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.3 steals per game for the Lady Bears in three games played last week.
Arhen Doherty, Ponte Vedra
The 5-9 junior shooting guard finished with 23 points and 8 rebounds in a win over Orange Park on December 5.
Alyssa Donohue, Bartram Trail
The 6-0 junior forward averaged 15.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Lady Bears in three games played last week.
Evie Freeman, Bolles
Freeman finished with a game-high 27 points in a win over Tocoi Creek on December 7.
Alyssa Hallman, Hilliard
The 6-0 junior forward finished with 25 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks in a 59-44 win over Charlton County on December 7.
Jocelyn Hoffmann, Ponte Vedra
Hoffmann finished with 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists in a 44-41 loss to Fletcher on December 6.
Ya’Zuri Hollie, Fort White
Hollie finished with a game-high 25 points in a 54-46 win over Trenton on December 3.
Gabi Iturralde, Tocoi Creek
Iturralde averaged 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in wins over Nease and Fleming Island last week.
Cami Waters, Creekside
Waters finished just short of a double-double (21 points and 9 rebounds) in a 50-47 win over Menendez on December 3.
