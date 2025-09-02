Vote: Who is the Polk County Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 2, 2025
The 2025 high school football season is in full stride in Polk County, Florida and we will be reporting on the top performers throughout the season and asking you to vote each week to name our Polk County Florida High School Football Player of the Week.
Here are the candidates for our first honoree of 2025. Voting ends Sept. 7 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Michael Kerney III, Senior, Winter Haven
He rushed for 60 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries and was 3-of-8 passing for 65 more yards during a 35-0 win over Lake Region.
Lavonski Tubbs, Senior, Ridge Community
He rushed for 104 yards on 22 carries and threw for 73 yards and one touchdown during a 34-6 loss to Ridge Community. The Bolts are now 1-1 on the season
Kingston Loydd, Freshman, Lake Wales
He was 12-of-18 passing for 181 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. He also rushed five times for 33 yards in a 34-6 win over Ridge. The Highlanders are 2-0 on the season.
Kamari Smith, Junior, Lake Wales
He rushed nine times for 186 yards and two touchdowns during a 34-6 win over Ridge. The Highlanders are 2-0 on the season.
Brody Brenneman, Junior, Lakeland Christian
He was 9-of-14 passing for 187 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 52 yards and one more touchdown during a 49-6 win over Zephyrhills Christian. The Vikings are 1-1 on the season.
Devonte Howard, Senior, Lakeland Christian
He caught four passes for 81 yards and three touchdowns during a 49-6 win over Zephyrhills Christian. The Vikings are 1-1 on the season.
Ashton Fraizer, Senior, Kathleen
He was 8 of 14 passing for 100 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions during a 49-6 win over Mulberry. The Red Devils are now 1-1 on the season.
Reagan Korlacki, Junior, Santa Fe
He rushed 18 times for 151 yards during a 17-7 win against Canterbury. The Hawks are 2-0 on the season.
Zyrell Thomas, Senior, Santa Fe
He rushed 11 times for 145 yards and one touchdown during a 17-7 win against Canterbury. The Hawks are 2-0 on the season.