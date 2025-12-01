Florida High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (FHSAA) - December 1, 2025
Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Florida high school football playoffs
The 2025 Florida high school football playoffs began on Thursday, November 13 and continues on Thursday, December 4.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Florida high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 10-13 at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami, FL.
2025 Florida (FHSAA) FIT 1 Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
Championship Game, December 4
2025 Florida (FHSAA) FIT 2 Football Bracket
Championship Game, December 4
2025 Florida (FHSAA) Rural FIT Football Bracket
Championship Game, December 5
2025 Florida (FHSAA) Rural Football Bracket
Championship Game, December 5
2025 Florida (FHSAA) 1A Football Bracket
Semi-Finals - Friday, December 5
2025 Florida (FHSAA) 2A Football Bracket
Semi-Finals - Friday, December 5
2025 Florida (FHSAA) 3A Football Bracket
Semi-Finals - Friday, December 5
2025 Florida (FHSAA) 4A Football Bracket
Semi-Finals - Friday, December 5
2025 Florida (FHSAA) 5A Football Bracket
Semi-Finals - Friday, December 5
2025 Florida (FHSAA) 6A Football Bracket
Semi-Finals - Friday, December 5
2025 Florida (FHSAA) 7A Football Bracket
Semi-Finals - Friday, December 5
