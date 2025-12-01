High School

Florida High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (FHSAA) - December 1, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Florida high school football playoffs

Gray Reid

West Boca Raton vs Atlantic from Oct. 30, 2025
West Boca Raton vs Atlantic from Oct. 30, 2025 / Jeff Klein

The 2025 Florida high school football playoffs began on Thursday, November 13 and continues on Thursday, December 4.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Florida high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 10-13 at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami, FL.

2025 Florida (FHSAA) FIT 1 Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

Championship Game, December 4

2025 Florida (FHSAA) FIT 2 Football Bracket

Championship Game, December 4

2025 Florida (FHSAA) Rural FIT Football Bracket

Championship Game, December 5

2025 Florida (FHSAA) Rural Football Bracket

Championship Game, December 5

2025 Florida (FHSAA) 1A Football Bracket 

Semi-Finals - Friday, December 5

2025 Florida (FHSAA) 2A Football Bracket

Semi-Finals - Friday, December 5

2025 Florida (FHSAA) 3A Football Bracket

Semi-Finals - Friday, December 5

2025 Florida (FHSAA) 4A Football Bracket

Semi-Finals - Friday, December 5

2025 Florida (FHSAA) 5A Football Bracket

Semi-Finals - Friday, December 5

2025 Florida (FHSAA) 6A Football Bracket

Semi-Finals - Friday, December 5

2025 Florida (FHSAA) 7A Football Bracket

Semi-Finals - Friday, December 5

GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

