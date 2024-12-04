Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Basketball Coach of the Week? (12/4/2024)
We have looked at schools across the South Florida area and nominated 8 coaches for games played November 25-30, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the South Florida Boys Basketball Coach of the Week. Voting will close on Tuesday, December 10 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Matthew Colin, Wellington
The Wolverines have won three consecutive games since dropping their season-opener to Hialeah Educational Academy on November 19.
Dylan Estock, Mater Lakes Academy
The Bears are off to a 1-2 start on the young season but faced some strong competition at last weekend’s Hoop Feast event. He is led by a youthful backcourt duo 6-3 freshman point guard Tai Bell and 5-10 sophomore shooting guard Khanye Moss.
Hossam Marquez, Gulliver Prep
Marquez has the Raiders off to a 4-0 start on the young season, picking up wins over Miami Christian, Carrollwood Day, St. Petersburg, and True North Classical Academy.
Cilk McSweeney, Calvary Christian Academy
The Eagles are off to a 2-0 start on the young season picking up wins over Coral Glades and Ridge View (South Carolina).
Alex Ordoqui, Miami Palmetto
The Panthers have lost two straight since their 3-0 start where they picked up wins over South Miami, Coral Reef, and SLAM Miami.
John Saint Juste, Palm Beach Central
The Broncos are 5-1 on the young season where they’re averaging 60.1 points per game.
Ehren Wallhoff, Westminster Academy
The Lions are a heavy favorite to represent Class 2A in the Final Four in Lakeland in late February. The Lions will be back in action on Friday as they take on West Oaks Academy in the Made Hoops Main Event Showcase.
Casey Wohlleb, North Broward Prep
The Eagles are off to a 2-1 start on the young season where they will be heading to Salt Lake City to play three games against teams from Idaho and Utah.
