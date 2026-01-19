Top 25 Oregon Girls High School Basketball State Rankings – Jan. 19, 2026
The top eight teams in the High School on SI Oregon Top 25 girls basketball rankings remained the same this week, paced by nationally ranked Tualatin after the Timberwolves won twice to open the league portion of their season.
Two teams entered the rankings this week, with Seaside (No. 24) and Regis (No. 25) joining the Top 25.
1. Tualatin (11-1)
Last week: 1
The Timberwolves kicked off Three Rivers League play with a 31-point home win over Oregon City, followed by a 61-point romp at Lakeridge.
2. West Linn (11-1)
Last week: 2
The Lions went on the road to Jesuit and posted a 20-point win, then opened Three Rivers League action with a rout of St. Mary’s Academy.
3. South Medford (12-2)
Last week: 3
The Panthers knocked off Grants Pass and Willamette at home in Southwest Conference play.
4. Benson (9-2)
Last week: 4
The Astros remained unbeaten in PIL play with easy wins over Grant and Franklin.
5. Crater (12-3)
Last week: 5
Two easy wins over Ashland and Thurston pushed the Comets’ win streak to nine.
6. Springfield (13-1)
Last week: 6
The Millers opened the week with an endowment game win over Stayton, then romped past Churchill and Eagle Point to open Midwestern League play.
7. South Salem (12-1)
Last week: 7
The Saxons enjoyed a light week, staving off Sprague by eight at home in their only game.
8. Redmond (12-1)
Last week: 8
The Panthers have now won 12 straight thanks to a 12-point win at Summit to open Intermountain Conference action.
9. Southridge (8-5)
Last week: 13
The Skyhawks won their Metro League opener against Beaverton, then built a 22-point lead over Lake Oswego after one quarter en route to a nonleague win.
10. Clackamas (10-2)
Last week: 14
The Cavaliers extended their win streak to nine with a pair of wins over Barlow and Central Catholic to open Mt. Hood Conference play.
11. West Albany (8-4)
Last week: 16
The Bulldogs rolled over Corvallis in their only game of the week.
12. Vale (15-1)
Last week: 17
The Vikings picked up a quality win over Baker, then followed up with Eastern Oregon League wins over Burns and Nyssa.
13. South Albany (9-3)
Last week: 9
The Redhawks lost a nonleague home game to West Salem, then came back to rout Mid-Willamette Conference rival Woodburn.
14. Baker (13-3)
Last week: 10
The Bulldogs lost by six at Eastern Oregon rival Vale to open the week, then closed it with a 19-point win over Fruitland, one of Idaho’s top small-school teams.
15. Stayton (10-2)
Last week: 11
The Eagles rebounded from their loss at Springfield by winning at Madras to close out the preseason.
16. Sherwood (11-3)
Last week: 19
The Bowmen triggered the running clock against Glencoe and McMinnville in their Pacific Conference openers.
17. Amity (13-2)
Last week: 20
The defending 3A champions have won six straight since falling to Vale in the Crusader Classic final, blasting three PacWest Conference opponents last week.
18. North Bend (13-2)
Last week: 24
The Bulldogs won three games last week, including a critical 45-42 Sky-Em League road win at Cottage Grove.
19. Jesuit (8-5)
Last week: 15
The Crusaders dropped two games last week, falling at home to No. 2 West Linn and Evergreen of Vancouver, which is 12-3.
20. Oregon City (10-4)
Last week: 18
The Pioneers bounced back after their Three Rivers League-opening loss to No. 1 Tualatin to win by 25 at Tigard.
21. Wilsonville (9-3)
Last week: 25
It was an easy week for the Wildcats, who breezed to Northwest Oregon Conference wins over Parkrose and Hillsboro.
22. Sheldon (11-3)
Last week: 12
The Irish dropped their only game of the week, falling by six at Grants Pass.
23. Summit (8-5)
Last week: 21
The Storm lost their Intermountain Conference opener to red-hot Redmond by 12.
24. Seaside (10-3)
Last week: Not ranked
The Seagulls have won eight straight, opening Cowapa League play with victories over Clatsop Clash rival Astoria and St. Helens.
25. Regis (14-0)
Last week: Not ranked
The Rams’ average margin of victory is 36.4 points per game, aided by 64- and 51-point wins in Tri-River Conference play last week.
Dropped Out
No. 22 Mountainside
No. 23 Crook County
Under Consideration
Bandon
Barlow
Henley
La Salle Prep
Lakeridge
Lebanon
Marist Catholic
Pleasant Hill
Silverton
Sisters
Taft
Tillamook
Valley Catholic
Weston-McEwen