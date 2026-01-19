Top 25 Oregon Boys High School Basketball State Rankings – Jan. 19, 2026
The start of league play led to several moves in this week’s High School On SI Oregon Top 25 boys basketball rankings.
The biggest comes near the top, where Oregon City opened Three Rivers League play with a 66-64 win at Tualatin, with junior Alarion Scott’s driving basket breaking a tie with 6.5 seconds left.
The Pioneers climbed two spots to No. 3, with the Timberwolves dropping from No. 2 to No. 5 while eying the rematch Feb. 5 at Oregon City.
Thurston was another big climber this week after pulling out road wins against two of its biggest rivals for Midwestern League supremacy, moving up eight spots to No. 13.
Four teams entered the rankings this week, including returnee Molalla, which is back after a one-week absence. The Indians are joined by newcomers Grant, South Salem and Astoria.
1. Central Catholic (8-4)
Last week: 1
The Rams opened Mt. Hood Conference play by routing David Douglas, then going on the road and knocking off Clackamas by seven.
2. Parkrose (12-2)
Last week: 3
The Broncos passed two big tests in the Northwest Oregon Conference, going on a big run in the second half to roll past Wilsonville at home before going to Centennial and winning by 10.
3. Oregon City (14-1)
Last week: 5
The Pioneers notched the win of the week by going to Tualatin and eking out a 66-64 victory, followed by a 45-point romp at Tigard.
4. Southridge (10-3)
Last week: 4
The Skyhawks won their Metro League opener at Beaverton, then enjoyed a bye ahead of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day Invite matchup with Benson.
5. Tualatin (10-5)
Last week: 2
The Timberwolves answered their narrow defeat to Oregon City by traveling to Lakeridge and pulling out a 12-point win.
6. Crook County (13-0)
Last week: 6
The Cowboys made a successful return to the Intermountain Conference with a 24-point win at Bend in their only game of the week.
7. Lake Oswego (11-2)
Last week: 7
The Lakers filled their opening bye in Three Rivers League play by holding off Ridgeview at home and winning by 11 at Sprague.
8. Jesuit (10-4)
Last week: 11
The Crusaders closed out nonleague play by winning by seven at West Linn, then routed Aloha 70-31 in their Metro League opener.
9. Summit (9-4)
Last week: 14
It was a light week for the Storm, who opened Intermountain Conference play with a 28-point road win at Redmond.
10. Nelson (8-5)
Last week: 15
A solid start to Mt. Hood Conference play for the Hawks, who won at Gresham before almost doubling up Sandy at home.
11. Westview (10-4)
Last week: 16
The Wildcats rebounded from a two-loss week with a pair of strong wins over Mountainside and Beaverton to kick off their Metro League slate.
12. Wilsonville (9-5)
Last week: 9
The Wildcats held off Hillsboro at home by two to ensure their 28-point loss at Parkrose wouldn’t kick off a losing streak.
13. Thurston (10-4)
Last week: 21
The Colts went on the road last week and laid down the gauntlet in the Midwestern League by defeating fellow contenders North Eugene and Crater.
14. Barlow (7-6)
Last week: 10
It was a split for the Bruins to start Mt. Hood Conference action, losing at Clackamas by 11 before downing Reynolds and its promising freshman, Jordan Smith.
15. Valley Catholic (14-1)
Last week: 17
The Valiants followed up a gritty nine-point road win at Oregon Episcopal by crushing Catlin Gabel at home in Lewis & Clark League action.
16. West Albany (9-3)
Last week: 18
The Bulldogs posted easy wins over Corvallis and McKay to improve to 5-0 in Mid-Willamette Conference play.
17. Sherwood (10-4)
Last week: 22
Dominant wins over Glencoe and McMinnville pronounced the Bowmen once again as the favorites in the Pacific Conference.
18. Clackamas (7-6)
Last week: 13
The Cavaliers followed up a big win over defending 6A champion Barlow with a respectable showing against No. 1 Central Catholic in a 67-60 defeat.
19. Crater (12-3)
Last week: 8
After making a huge jump last week thanks to several big wins, the Comets came crashing back to earth with a pair of losses to Ashland and Thurston.
20. Grant (8-4)
Last week: Not ranked
The Generals won their showdown with then-No. 24 Benson 92-84 to grab early control of the PIL race, then won by 26 at McDaniel.
21. North Eugene (13-3)
Last week: 12
The Highlanders opened the week with a home loss to Thurston but bounced back to handle visiting Ashland 57-46.
22. South Salem (11-3)
Last week: Not ranked
The Saxons won their first two Central Valley Conference games by 23 at Sprague and 39 against North Salem.
23. Molalla (14-1)
Last week: Not ranked
The Indians return to the Top 25 ahead of the start of Tri-Valley Conference play thanks in part to beating Newport at home to go with wins on the South Coast over North Bend and Marshfield.
24. Newport (11-2)
Last week: 19
The Cubs bounced back from their road loss to Molalla by beating Gladstone at home in their final tuneup before starting Oregon West Conference play.
25. Astoria (10-4)
Last week: Not ranked
The Fishermen displaced Cowapa League rival Scappoose in the rankings by dispatching the Indians 43-37 at home.
Dropped out
No. 20 Scappoose
No. 23 West Linn
No. 24 Benson
No. 25 Sunset
Under Consideration
Ashland
Cascade Christian
Central
Crescent Valley
Lakeview
Marist Catholic
Mountainside
Portland Christian
Ridgeview
Riverside
Sheldon
Trinity Lutheran
Westside Christian