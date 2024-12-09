Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/9/2024)
We have looked at schools across the South Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played December 2-7, 2024
We ask you to vote for the South Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 15 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are the nominations:
Cameron Boozer, Columbus
The 6-10 senior power forward and Duke commit finished with a double-double (31 points and 13 rebounds) in a triple-overtime win over Gonzaga on December 7.
Lathan Coleman, South Plantation
The 6-6 junior small forward averaged 12.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in three games played last week.
Maddox Fowles, Western
The University of West Georgia signee finished with a double-double (20 points and 12 rebounds) in a win over Florida Christian on December 7.
Dylon Hanna, Blanche Ely
Hanna averaged 26.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 steals per game across three games last week.
Justus Herbert, Cardinal Gibbons
The 6-3 junior combo guard finished with 33 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals in a win over The Pine School on December 6.
Anthony Knowles, Sagemont
The 6-1 senior point guard had a double-double (32 points and 10 rebounds) in an overtime loss to Combine Academy on December 7.
Alex Lloyd, Westminster Academy
The University of Florida commit put on an impressive shooting display finishing with a game-high 36 points against West Oaks Academy on December 6.
Ethan Mott, Pine Crest
Mott finished with 22 points on December 5 in a win over Somerset Academy.
Miguel Orbe, Miami Country Day
Orbe averaged 17.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for the Spartans in three games played.
Jaxon Richardson, Columbus
The 6-6 junior guard finished just shy of a double-double (13 points and 9 rebounds) in a triple-overtime win over Gonzaga on December 7.
