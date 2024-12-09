High School

Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/9/2024)

Here are 10 nominations from last week's games

Columbus (Florida) forward Cameron Boozer looks on during the 2023 Les Schwab Invitational in Oregon.
We have looked at schools across the South Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played December 2-7, 2024

We ask you to vote for the South Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 15 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

Here are the nominations:

Cameron Boozer, Columbus

The 6-10 senior power forward and Duke commit finished with a double-double (31 points and 13 rebounds) in a triple-overtime win over Gonzaga on December 7. 

Lathan Coleman, South Plantation

The 6-6 junior small forward averaged 12.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in three games played last week. 

Maddox Fowles, Western

The University of West Georgia signee finished with a double-double (20 points and 12 rebounds) in a win over Florida Christian on December 7. 

Dylon Hanna, Blanche Ely

Hanna averaged 26.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 steals per game across three games last week.

Justus Herbert, Cardinal Gibbons

The 6-3 junior combo guard finished with 33 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals in a win over The Pine School on December 6. 

Anthony Knowles, Sagemont

The 6-1 senior point guard had a double-double (32 points and 10 rebounds) in an overtime loss to Combine Academy on December 7. 

Alex Lloyd, Westminster Academy

The University of Florida commit put on an impressive shooting display finishing with a game-high 36 points against West Oaks Academy on December 6.

Ethan Mott, Pine Crest

Mott finished with 22 points on December 5 in a win over Somerset Academy. 

Miguel Orbe, Miami Country Day

Orbe averaged 17.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for the Spartans in three games played.

Jaxon Richardson, Columbus

The 6-6 junior guard finished just shy of a double-double (13 points and 9 rebounds) in a triple-overtime win over Gonzaga on December 7. 

