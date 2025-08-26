Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 26, 2025)
South Florida high school football players put forth some electrifying performances in Week 1 of the 2025 season.
We looked at schools throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played Aug. 21-23, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for South Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Aug. 21-23, 2025: Miami Northwestern QB Amari Oquendo
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 31. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Jonathan Bueno, Jr., RB, American Heritage Plantation
Dynamic junior rushed 18 times for 94 yard and three touchdowns to lead the Patriots back from a 28-0 deficit and beat St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia), 31-28, in a huge showdown in the Broward County High School National Football Showcase.
Mason Mallory, QB, St. Thomas Aquinas
The senior transfer from West Boca Raton completed 15 of 25 passes for 101 yards and one TD and ran 13 times for 89 yards and another score to nearly lead the Raiders to an upset of No. 1-ranked Mater Dei (Calif.), falling 26-23 in the marquee game of the Broward County High School National Football Showcase.
Christopher Tillman, Sr., Dillard
Returned a punt 64 yards for a TD and had a huge interception return to set up another score to lead the Panthers to a 39-0 rout of Orlando Dr. Phillips in the Broward County High School National Football Showcase.
Markus Ruiz, OLB.RB, Westminster Christian (Miami)
Senior made eight tackles and intercepted two passes, including a pick-6, to march the Warriors past Coral Springs, 34-6.
Robert Kerns, QB, Archbishop McCarthy
Senior completed 9 of 15 passes for 206 yards and four TDs and rushed six times for 38 yards to guide the Mavericks past Cardinal Gibbons, 42-35.
Gary Hadley, Jr., WR, Cardinal Gibbons
The 6-foot-2 senior caught eight passes for 161 yards and two TDs, and 40 total return yards in the Chiefs’ close loss to Archbishop McCarthy.
Daishaun Dorsett, MLB/DE, Carol City
Senior made 12 tackles, including seven solo and seven for loss, to march the Chief past Hialeah, 35-25.
Sebastian Reglado, RB, Coral Reef
Junior rushed seven times for 95 yards and two TDs to guide the Barracudas past South Miami, 54-0.
Jaylin Reid, RB, Cypress Bay
Junior rushed 12 times for 122 yards and one TD and caught three passes for 24 yards to power the Lightning past Stoneman Douglas, 40-7.
Nick Dyer, QB, Cooper City
Junior passed for 148 yards and ran for a 3-yard TD run to guide the Cowboys past Coral Glades, 10-7.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962