South Florida high school football players turned in some highlight-reel performances last Friday during regional semifinal games of the FHSAA state playoffs.
We looked at schools throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played Nov. 21, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for South Florida High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Nov. 13-15: Coral Reef RB/WB Amari Germain.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Nov. 30. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Gabriel Vanegas, K, Miami Goleman
Sophomore converted 5 of 5 field goals to propel the Gators past Boca Raton Spanish River, 56-42, in a Class 7A, Region 4 semifinal game.
James Perrone, QB, Miami Southridge
Talented junior completed 12 of 16 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns and ran three times for 28 yards and another score to march the Spartans past Sunrise Piper, 42-6, in a Class 6A, Region 4 semifinal.
Tyler Tindel, LB, West Broward
Super sophomore made 13 tackles, including 11 solo, to power the Bobcats past Coconut Creek Monarch, 38-12, in a Class 6A, Region 4 semifinal game.
Debonaire Johnson, LB/HB/MLB, McArthur
The junior made a whopping 16 tackles, including nine solo, along with one sack and a blocked punt to lead the Mustangs past Delray Beach Atlantic, 17-16, in a Class 5A, Region 4 semifinal game.
Derrick Nichols III, DB, American Heritage Plantation
Senior recorded multiple interceptions to march the Patriots past Plantation High, 48-7, in a Class 4A, Region 4 semifinal contest.
Ian Destinobles, MLB, Immaculata-LaSalle
Senior made seven tackles, including five solo, along with two sacks, and returned an interception for a TD to power the Royal Lions past Ransom Everglades, 42-16, in a Class 2A, Region 4 semifinal game.
Jeremy Douglas, RB, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Super sophomore rushed 22 times for 176 yards and two TDs and caught a 19-yard pass to lead the Chiefs past Miami Killian, 38-35, in a Class 2A, Region 4 semifinal.
Kymani Corbett, QB, Miami Killian
Senior passed for 375 yards and two TDs in a close 38-35 loss to Cardinal Gibbons.
Derrek Cooper, ATH/FS, Chaminade-Madonna
The senior rushed 14 times for 171 yards and four TDs to power the Lions past Miami Edison, 47-18, in a Class 1A, Region 4 semifinal game.
Zachary Katz, QB, Miami True North Classical Academy
Talented junior completed 20 of 27 passes for 357 yards and five TDs and ran four times for 33 yards and a score to march the Titans past Boca Raton Saint Andrew’s, 62-28, in a Class 1A, Region 4 semifinal game.
