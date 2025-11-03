Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 3, 2025
South Florida high school football teams finished the regular season with a bang, receiving a number of outstanding individual performances.
We looked at schools throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties and nominated 14 athletes for games played Oct. 30-Nov. 1, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for South Florida High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Oct. 23-25: Fort Lauderdale Dillard QB Chico Jayden.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Nov. 9. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Adras Donovan, LB/RB, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
The senior made a whopping 15 tackles, including nine solo, to lead the Raiders past Chaminade-Madonna, 27-21, in a battle between reigning state champions.
Malik Leonard, QB, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
Fantastic freshman completed 22 of 37 passes for 300 yards and rushed seven times for 30 yards and two TDs in a close loss to St. Thomas Aquinas.
Amir Sears, ATH, West Broward
Super sophomore caught three passes for 64 yards and one TD and returned an interception 90 yards for another score to power the Bobcats past Davie-Western, 35-7.
Wynton Jones, Jr., CB/FS, Miami Palmetto
The senior intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble late in the game to guide the Panthers past Fort Myers Bishop Verot, 20-10.
Darryl Bell III, SS/WR, Miami Goleman
The Florida State commit scored a TD on a long catch-and-run, returned a blocked punt for a score, and ran in a two-point conversion to propel the Gators past Miami Monsignor Pace, 26-8.
James Perrone, QB, Miami Southridge
The junior passed for 221 yards and four TDs and ran four times for 52 yards to march the Spartans past South Dade, 48-3.
Kenson Louis, RB, Hollywood McArthur
The senior rushed eight times for 124 yards and two TDs to lead the Mustangs past Everglades High, 69-0.
Gregory Florence, RB, Miami True North Classical Academy
The eighth-grader rushed 13 times for 120 yards and two TDs to guide the Titans past Miami Westminster Christian, 35-6, in a key Class 1A, District 15 game.
Christopher Tillman, ATH/HB/DB, Fort Lauderdale Dillard
Senior made three tackles, returned an interception 29 yards for a TD, and returned a punt 49 yards for another score to power the unbeaten Panthers (10-0) past Deerfield Beach, 56-0.
Dasean Miller, DE/LB, Coconut Creek Monarch
Senior recorded 11 tackles, including seven solo and four for loss, as well as four sacks, to march the Knights past Pompano Beach Ely, 34-0.
Desmond Christian, WR, Plantation High
Super sophomore caught five passes for 128 yards and three TDs to lead the Colonels past cross-town rival South Plantation, 49-0.
Jayden Torres, QB, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Star senior completed 25 of 35 passes for 300 yards and five TDs and ran four times for 36 yards to guide the Chiefs past Miramar, 35-28.
Chance Humphrey, QB, Pembroke Pines Flanagan
Senior completed 14 of 20 passes for 261 yards and two TDs and caught four passes for 37 yards and a score to lead the Falcons past Cooper City, 46-6.
Jahnard Young, RB, Sunrise Piper
Junior rushed 11 times for 100 yards and two TDs, caught one pass for 6 yards, and had 27 yards in kickoff returns to power the Bengals past Hollywood South Broward, 43-14.
