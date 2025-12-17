Vote Now: Who is Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? - Dec. 17, 2025
Central Florida boys’ basketball players are lighting up the scoreboard in early December.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 11 athletes for games played Dec. 8-13, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 21. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Beegie Gordon, SG/PG, Daytona Beach Mainland
Senior put on a show against one of the best teams in Florida, Oak Ridge, scoring 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and hauling down five rebounds to lead the Buccaneers to a 57-53 victory.
Omar Clarke, PG/SG, Palm Bay
Senior turned in a stellar all-around effort, scoring 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and recording three rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks to guide the Pirates past Rockledge, 71-60, in a Brevard County showdown.
Dhani Miller, G, Montverde Academy
The 6-foot-3 senior erupted for 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the Eagles past Ridge View High School on day two of the 2025 Bojangles Bash in South Carolina.
Eric Glover, PG, Eustis
Senior exploded for 22 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals to power the Panthers past Mount Dora Christian, 70-47.
Thomayson Victor, SF/PF/F, Southeastern Prep Academy
The 6-foot-4 junior scored 20 points and added seven rebounds and three steals to guide the Falcons past Altamonte Christian, 77-50.
JoJo Gillard, PG, Dr. Phillips
Sophomore scored 17 points to power the Panthers past The First Academy (Orlando), 53-50.
Kevin Edou, SF, Olympia
The 6-5 junior recorded 14 points and seven rebounds to march the Titans past Windermere, 50-49, in an Orange County showdown.
Ethan Diaz, PF/SF/C, Lake Howell
Senior scored 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double to guide the Silver Hawks past The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), 63-28.
Will Ryan, SG/PG, Winter Park
Star senior netted 25 points to power the Wildcats past Boone, 52-46.
Shawn Dadzie, G, Kissimmee Liberty
Senior recorded a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and added three steals to lead the Chargers past Cypress Creek, 78-72.
Paxton Boaz, PG/SG, International Community (Winter Park)
Junior erupted for 34 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 66-61 loss to Altamonte Christian.
