Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (12/17/2024)

Here are the eight nominations from last week's games

Ross Van De Griek

Miami Country Day celebrates their Class 3A State Final State Championship win 75-51 over Cardinal Mooney Friday evening, March 2, 2024, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida.
The Florida High School Girls Basketball season has begun and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams started off the regular season with some great individual performances.

As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Florida Florida high school girls basketball player of the week award from December 9-14, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, December 22nd at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll. 

Here are the nominations:

Jalynn Belton, Miami Country Day

Belton is averaging 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game this season. 

Tatum Billie, University School

Billie finished with 32 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 8 steals in a 64-24 win over West Boca Raton on December 12. 

Dianka Hardisson, Miami Southridge

The 5-7 senior guard finished with 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 7 assists in a 51-35 win over Miami Christian on December 10. Hardisson followed that with a 12-point and 5-rebound outing in a 54-49 loss to Doral Academy on December 12.

Dylande Innocent, Somerset Academy

The 6-0 junior guard averaged 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in two games played last week. 

Karolina Ramirez, Martin County

Ramirez finished with 24 points, 6 assists, and 4 steals in a 70-42 win over Fort Pierce Central on December 12. 

Isabella Sangha, Pine Crest

The 6-3 junior forward finished with a double-double (27 points and 14 rebounds) in a 34-31 win over Saint Andrew’s (Boca Raton) on December 11. 

Victoria Valle, Doral Academy

Valle finished with 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists in a 54-49 win over Miami Southridge on December 12. 

Stephanie Vega, Doral Academy

Vega finished with 31 points and five rebounds in a 54-49 win over Miami Southridge on December 12. 

