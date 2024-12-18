Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (12/17/2024)
The Florida High School Girls Basketball season has begun and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Florida Florida high school girls basketball player of the week award from December 9-14, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, December 22nd at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Jalynn Belton, Miami Country Day
Belton is averaging 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game this season.
Tatum Billie, University School
Billie finished with 32 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 8 steals in a 64-24 win over West Boca Raton on December 12.
Dianka Hardisson, Miami Southridge
The 5-7 senior guard finished with 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 7 assists in a 51-35 win over Miami Christian on December 10. Hardisson followed that with a 12-point and 5-rebound outing in a 54-49 loss to Doral Academy on December 12.
Dylande Innocent, Somerset Academy
The 6-0 junior guard averaged 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in two games played last week.
Karolina Ramirez, Martin County
Ramirez finished with 24 points, 6 assists, and 4 steals in a 70-42 win over Fort Pierce Central on December 12.
Isabella Sangha, Pine Crest
The 6-3 junior forward finished with a double-double (27 points and 14 rebounds) in a 34-31 win over Saint Andrew’s (Boca Raton) on December 11.
Victoria Valle, Doral Academy
Valle finished with 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists in a 54-49 win over Miami Southridge on December 12.
Stephanie Vega, Doral Academy
Vega finished with 31 points and five rebounds in a 54-49 win over Miami Southridge on December 12.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App