High School

VOTE: Who is the Southwest Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week (12/2/24)?

Here are 10 nominees for your voting consideration

Adam Fisher

First Baptist beat Seacrest 55-49 in double overtime to win the Turkey Shootout at Barron Collier on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
First Baptist beat Seacrest 55-49 in double overtime to win the Turkey Shootout at Barron Collier on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Kyler Carter/USA Today Florida Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The calendar has turned to December, which means basketball season is in full swing. Many Southwest Florida girls teams saw action during the holiday break, and there were many impressive performances. 

But who has had the best start to the season? We’ve picked 10 nominees for our Southwest Florida Player of the Week from the games of Nov. 18-30. You can help decide by voting in our poll below.

High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Nominations can be emailed to acfish12@gmail.com. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Zashlie Andris, Lely

Scored 11 points to lead Lely past Naples, then had 14 points as the Trojans beat Palmetto Ridge

Eslynda Bouzi, First Baptist

Led the Lions to a 5-0 start with an average of 14 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game

Peyton Heffelfinger, Barron Collier

Combined to net 38 points and nine rebounds in three games at the Cougars’ own Turkey Shootout event

Ella Johnson, Aubrey Rogers

The freshman is averaging 13.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 steals over the Patriots’ first four games of the season

Amiya Lewis, Estero

Helped the Wildcats win their first two games of the season by averaging 22 points, six rebounds and three assists in those wins

Casey O’Connell, Canterbury

The Cougars started the year 3-0 thanks to 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game from O’Connell

Cameron O'Halloran, Bishop Verot

Dropped 29 points, then went for 22 points on back-to-back nights to lead the Vikings to two consecutive victories

Addie Osborne, Gulf Coast

Went for 18 points, three rebounds and four steals in the Sharks’ season opening victory over Cypress Lake

Nalah Smith, Evangelical Christian

In three wins at the Barron Collier Turkey Shootout, she totalled 41 points and 23 rebounds for the undefeated Sentinels

Mariah Thorne, South Fort Myers

Put up 55 points, 25 rebounds and 12 steals in just two games to guide the Wolfpack to a 2-0 start to the year

Published |Modified
Adam Fisher
ADAM FISHER

Adam Fisher has been one the top high school sports reporters in Southwest Florida for nearly two decades. An expert podcaster on Florida high school sports, he previously worked for the Naples Daily News. Adam has been writing for SBLive Sports since 2022.

Home/Florida