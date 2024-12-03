VOTE: Who is the Southwest Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week (12/2/24)?
The calendar has turned to December, which means basketball season is in full swing. Many Southwest Florida girls teams saw action during the holiday break, and there were many impressive performances.
But who has had the best start to the season? We’ve picked 10 nominees for our Southwest Florida Player of the Week from the games of Nov. 18-30. You can help decide by voting in our poll below.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Nominations can be emailed to acfish12@gmail.com. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Zashlie Andris, Lely
Scored 11 points to lead Lely past Naples, then had 14 points as the Trojans beat Palmetto Ridge
Eslynda Bouzi, First Baptist
Led the Lions to a 5-0 start with an average of 14 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game
Peyton Heffelfinger, Barron Collier
Combined to net 38 points and nine rebounds in three games at the Cougars’ own Turkey Shootout event
Ella Johnson, Aubrey Rogers
The freshman is averaging 13.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 steals over the Patriots’ first four games of the season
Amiya Lewis, Estero
Helped the Wildcats win their first two games of the season by averaging 22 points, six rebounds and three assists in those wins
Casey O’Connell, Canterbury
The Cougars started the year 3-0 thanks to 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game from O’Connell
Cameron O'Halloran, Bishop Verot
Dropped 29 points, then went for 22 points on back-to-back nights to lead the Vikings to two consecutive victories
Addie Osborne, Gulf Coast
Went for 18 points, three rebounds and four steals in the Sharks’ season opening victory over Cypress Lake
Nalah Smith, Evangelical Christian
In three wins at the Barron Collier Turkey Shootout, she totalled 41 points and 23 rebounds for the undefeated Sentinels
Mariah Thorne, South Fort Myers
Put up 55 points, 25 rebounds and 12 steals in just two games to guide the Wolfpack to a 2-0 start to the year