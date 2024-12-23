High School

Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week (12/23/24)?

Here are 10 nominees who put up big numbers last week

Adam Fisher

Evangelical Christian hosts St. John Neumann in the Class 2A-Region 3 girls basketball final on Feb. 22, 2024, in Fort Myers.
Evangelical Christian hosts St. John Neumann in the Class 2A-Region 3 girls basketball final on Feb. 22, 2024, in Fort Myers. / Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's time once again to decide who is the SBLive Southwest Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. You can help pick the winner by voting in the poll below.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Jess Santa or Port Charlotte

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. Nominations for the next poll can be emailed to acfish12@gmail.com. This week's winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Cece Beals, Charlotte

Scored a game-high 18 points and added three assists, two rebounds and a block in a win over Canterbury

Melody Charlton, Palmetto Ridge

Grabbed nine rebounds to go with three steals, four assists and four points as the Bears beat Barron Collier

Lily Erickson, North Fort Myers

Put up totals of 22 points, 12 rebounds, 11 steals and three blocks to lead the Knights to back-to-back wins

Addision Fuhr, Dunbar

Had two straight double-doubles, including a 17-point, 21-rebound performance in a victory over East Lee

Maggie Parent, Port Charlotte

Went for a game-high 28 points, plus four rebounds and a steal, to lead the Pirates to a win in a matchup with DeSoto County

Juliya Smith, Fort Myers

During a three-game winning streak, she totaled 32 rebounds, 15 blocks and eight steals for the Green Wave

Nalah Smith, Evangelical Christian

Had game highs with 15 points, nine rebounds and eight steals to lead ECS to a win over Gateway

Brynn Stambaugh, Oasis

Scored 32 points and added five assists and three steals in a victory over Ida Baker

Laila Stewart, First Baptist Academy

Guided FBA to a win over Seacrest with 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal

Ashanti Taylor, Gateway Charter

Her double-double, with 16 points and 12 rebounds, led the Griffins to a win over Oasis, their third straight victory

Published
Adam Fisher
ADAM FISHER

Adam Fisher has been one the top high school sports reporters in Southwest Florida for nearly two decades. An expert podcaster on Florida high school sports, he previously worked for the Naples Daily News. Adam has been writing for SBLive Sports since 2022.

Home/Florida