Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week (12/23/24)?
It's time once again to decide who is the SBLive Southwest Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. You can help pick the winner by voting in the poll below.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Jess Santa or Port Charlotte
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. Nominations for the next poll can be emailed to acfish12@gmail.com. This week's winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Cece Beals, Charlotte
Scored a game-high 18 points and added three assists, two rebounds and a block in a win over Canterbury
Melody Charlton, Palmetto Ridge
Grabbed nine rebounds to go with three steals, four assists and four points as the Bears beat Barron Collier
Lily Erickson, North Fort Myers
Put up totals of 22 points, 12 rebounds, 11 steals and three blocks to lead the Knights to back-to-back wins
Addision Fuhr, Dunbar
Had two straight double-doubles, including a 17-point, 21-rebound performance in a victory over East Lee
Maggie Parent, Port Charlotte
Went for a game-high 28 points, plus four rebounds and a steal, to lead the Pirates to a win in a matchup with DeSoto County
Juliya Smith, Fort Myers
During a three-game winning streak, she totaled 32 rebounds, 15 blocks and eight steals for the Green Wave
Nalah Smith, Evangelical Christian
Had game highs with 15 points, nine rebounds and eight steals to lead ECS to a win over Gateway
Brynn Stambaugh, Oasis
Scored 32 points and added five assists and three steals in a victory over Ida Baker
Laila Stewart, First Baptist Academy
Guided FBA to a win over Seacrest with 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal
Ashanti Taylor, Gateway Charter
Her double-double, with 16 points and 12 rebounds, led the Griffins to a win over Oasis, their third straight victory