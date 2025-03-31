Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (3/31/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's Southwest Florida (Collier, Lee counties) high school girls flag football player of the week award from March 24-29, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, April 6th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Here are the nominees:
Bella Burgess, Gateway Charter
The Griffins' defensive back made several plays in a 13-12 victory over Bishop Verot, intercepting two passes.
Lila Dinkel, Bishop Verot
Though coming up on the short end of the stick in the loss to Gateway Charter, Dinkel finished with a team-high three sacks for the Vikings.
Mia Standard, Mariner
Standard quarterbacked her Tritons to victory in a 26-0 rout of Cape Coral, completing 7-of-14 passes for 85 yards and three scores.
Maya Wilson, Mariner
In the very same contest against Cape Coral, Wilson was the leader defensively and notched a team-high four sacks along with nine flag pulls.
Brianna Shanblatt, Bonita Springs
The junior linebacker led the way defensively for the Bullsharks in a 13-7 loss to Ida Baker, making a team-high six flag pulls.
Kinsley Brereton, Bonita Springs
Brereton is just a freshman, but has shown poise playing under center for the Bullsharks this season. The quarterback totaled 118 all-putpose yards in a 20-0 win over Cypress Lake last week.
Kylie Eaton, Estero
The senior signal caller was steady in Estero's 14-12 win over Dunbar, completing 15-of-19 passes for 84 yards.
Claire Martin, Cypress Lake
Despite her effort coming in a loss to Bonita Springs, the sophomore defensive back intercepted two passes.
