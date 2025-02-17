High School

Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida High School Basketball Player of the Week? (2/17/2025)

We nominate 8 candidates for games played on February 12

Ross Van De Griek

Jayden Petit of the First Baptist Academy boys basketball team drives to the basket against Bishop Verot during the Private 8 Championship at FBA on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. He is defended by Austin Leslie, right, of Bishop Verot. FBA won. / Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We have looked at schools across the Southwest Florida area and nominated 8 athletes for games played from February 12.

We ask you to vote for the Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, February 23 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com

Jordan Attia, Charlotte (Punta Gorda) (Senior)

Attia finished with 23 points, four rebounds, and four assists in a 82-50 regional quarterfinal win over Sunlake

Kaden Suber, Port Charlotte (Senior)

Suber finished with 14 points, four rebounds, and five assists in a 76-47 regional quarterfinal win over Naples.

Myles Jones, Gateway Charter (Senior)

Jones finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in a 66-44 opening-round win over Glades Central.

Patrick Johnson, Gateway Charter (Senior)

Johnson finished with a double-double (15 points and 16 rebounds) in a 66-44 regional quarterfinal win over Glades Central.

Spencer Clayton, Barron Collier (Senior)

Clayton finished with a game-high 35 points and made seven 3-pointers in a 48-44 opening-round loss to Stranahan.

Austin Leslie, Bishop Verot (Senior)

Leslie finished with a double-double (14 points and 11 rebounds) in a 61-40 opening-round loss to North Broward Prep.

Gavin Williams, Bishop Verot (Senior)

Williams finished with 13 points on just 5-of-15 shooting from the field in a 61-40 opening-round loss to North Broward Prep.

Justin Gollop, Lehigh (Senior)

Gollop finished with a game-high 33 points and 11 rebounds in a 72-63 opening-round loss to Plant City.

ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

