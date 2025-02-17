Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida High School Basketball Player of the Week? (2/17/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Southwest Florida area and nominated 8 athletes for games played from February 12.
We ask you to vote for the Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, February 23 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Jordan Attia, Charlotte (Punta Gorda) (Senior)
Attia finished with 23 points, four rebounds, and four assists in a 82-50 regional quarterfinal win over Sunlake
Kaden Suber, Port Charlotte (Senior)
Suber finished with 14 points, four rebounds, and five assists in a 76-47 regional quarterfinal win over Naples.
Myles Jones, Gateway Charter (Senior)
Jones finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in a 66-44 opening-round win over Glades Central.
Patrick Johnson, Gateway Charter (Senior)
Johnson finished with a double-double (15 points and 16 rebounds) in a 66-44 regional quarterfinal win over Glades Central.
Spencer Clayton, Barron Collier (Senior)
Clayton finished with a game-high 35 points and made seven 3-pointers in a 48-44 opening-round loss to Stranahan.
Austin Leslie, Bishop Verot (Senior)
Leslie finished with a double-double (14 points and 11 rebounds) in a 61-40 opening-round loss to North Broward Prep.
Gavin Williams, Bishop Verot (Senior)
Williams finished with 13 points on just 5-of-15 shooting from the field in a 61-40 opening-round loss to North Broward Prep.
Justin Gollop, Lehigh (Senior)
Gollop finished with a game-high 33 points and 11 rebounds in a 72-63 opening-round loss to Plant City.