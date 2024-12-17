High School

Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/16/2024)

Here are the 10 nominations from last week's games

Ross Van De Griek

Tampa Jesuits Carter Reins is averaging 10.7 points per game thus far this year.
We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 10 coaches for games played December 9-14, 2024. 

We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Boys Basketball Coach of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 22, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

Here are the nominations:

Anthony Bailey, Sumner

The 6-2 sophomore guard finished with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals in a 74-63 win over Plant City on December 10. 

Jayce Humphries, Gaither

The 6-5 senior guard finished with 19 points in a 79-58 win over Leto on December 13.

Ian Kyler, Sickles

Kyler finished with a game-high 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting and 5-of-7 from behind the arc in an 81-33 win over Steinbrenner.

Tashanda Madzvimbo, Brooks-DeBartolo

Madzvimbo finished with a game-high 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field in an 68-64 loss to Dunedin on December 9.

Josiah Manrow, Gaither

The 6-2 sophomore guard finished with a game-high 21 points in a 79-58 win over Leto on December 13. 

Willie Piggott Jr, Tampa Catholic

The 6-4 junior guard finished with 13 points and 4 rebounds in a loss to IMG Academy on December 10.

Myheir Session, Tampa Prep

The 6-3 sophomore combo guard finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals in a 62-57 win over Sickles on December 11. 

Carter Reins, Jesuit

The 6-7 senior power forward finished with a near double-double (15 points and 9 rebounds) in a win over Tampa Bay Tech on December 10.

Tyshaun Tims, Bloomingdale

Tims scored in double figures in their two games this week, picking up wins over Middleton and Durant.

Karsten Walker, Sumner

Walker finished with a game-high 19 points in a 70-69 loss to Gaither on December 11.

