Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/9/2024)

We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 10 coaches for games played December 2-7, 2024. 

We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Boys Basketball Coach of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 15 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

Here are the nominations:

J’London Bivens, Tampa Prep

Bivens finished with 14 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals in a 78-45 win over King on December 6. 

Toni Bryant, North Tampa Christian Academy

Bryant finished with a triple-double (20 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 blocks) in a 75-52 win over Vanguard on December 7. 

Colby Cannizzaro, Tampa Catholic

Cannizzaro finished with 12 points on 3-of-6 shooting from behind the arc in a win over Calvary Christian on December 6. 

Tyler Cauoette, Jesuit

The 6-4 junior guard finished off the week with back-to-back double-doubles against Wiregrass Ranch and Brooks-DeBartolo. 

Dylan Flach, Jesuit

The 6-4 junior guard averaged 17.0 points per game in three games played last week. He had a 29-point outing on 7-of-9 shooting from behind the arc in a win over Bradenton Southeast on December 3.

Jason Johnson, Blake

Johnson finished with a double-double (14 points and 14 rebounds) in a win over Robinson on December 3.

Joshua Lewis, Blake

The 6-7 senior small forward averaged 19.6 points and 12.6 rebounds per game in three games played, where the Yellow Jackets went 3-0 for the week. 

Gavin Tinsley, Plant City

Tinsley finished with 15 points and 4 rebounds in a 69-31 win over Riverview on December 6. 

Chase Weismiller, Sickles

Weismiller finished with a game-high 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field in a win over Alonso on December 3.

Caleb Williams, North Tampa Christian Academy

Williams finished with 19 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals in a 82-44 win over Lake Gibson on December 5. 

